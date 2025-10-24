Beloved Influencer Emman Atienza Dead at 19

Influencer Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza has passed away at age 19.

Her mother, Felicia, confirmed the news of her death in an Instagram post on Friday.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman,” she wrote alongside a series of images of her daughter. “She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her.”

“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone,” her mother added.

“To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life,” the post concluded, signed by her parents and siblings, Jose and Eliana.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE that the content creator died by suicide. Emman had recently moved to Los Angeles from the Philippines over the summer. She reportedly died at her L.A. home.

Emman Atienza Amassed Over 900,000 Followers on TikTok

She had over 900,000 TikTok followers and 240,000 on Instagram. Her videos offered a glimpse into her affluent lifestyle. She was also vocal about mental health issues and spoke out against the conservative values of the Philippines.

The caption on Atienza’s final TikTok, posted Wednesday, read: “life lately🌸 does this go hard🌸 .” The video was a montage of the teenager’s life, showing her jumping into a lake, hiking, rock climbing, spending time at the beach with friends, and celebrating the Halloween season.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.