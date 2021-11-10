Ina Garten’s Cauliflower Toast May Have You Replacing Your Go-To Avocado Toast

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

I love my avocado toast as much as the next person, but, I also love Ina Garten and fully trust her judgment. Better known as the Barefoot Contessa, this best-selling author and chef also has some incredibly easy but unique recipes to help shake you out of your food rut.

While Garten admittedly loves avocado toast too, she’s created a new superfood recipe featuring an unlikely veggie, the cauliflower. Cauliflower, when roasted and combined with gooey Gruyere, salty prosciutto, and creamy mascarpone has a rich flavor with lots of nutritional benefits. It may even become an alternative to your typical snack of avocado toast.

How To Make Ina Garten’s Cauliflower Toast

The process is simple. First, you’ll remove the green stem from the cauliflower, and cut out the core. Place the florets onto the baking sheet and add a generous amount of olive oil. Add a little heat with red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper, and put in the oven for about 30 minutes. To easily cut a cauliflower, check out Garten’s helpful video below.

After the cauliflower has had time to cool, put in a bowl and add room-temp mascarpone. It’s important that the mascarpone is room temperature so that it’ll mix well. Add the gruyere, prosciutto, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Mix well, then add to your lightly toasted bread. If you can, avoid white bread, because it won’t hold the mixture well. A hearty country loaf will do better, as it’ll have a more firm texture. Add the mixture to the toast, sprinkle on some paprika, and put them into the oven under the broiler for about 3 minutes. Watch them carefully, so that they don’t burn.

Then, after removing your toast from the oven add fresh chives, parmesan cheese, and sea salt. Enjoy!

Ina Garten’s Cauliflower Toast

Ingredients

1 small head cauliflower (2 pounds)

4 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 ounces Italian mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

6 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, julienned

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 large slices of country-style bread

Paprika

Freshly grated Italian Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

Instructions