Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cheesy Mashed Potatoes Feature A Surprising Twist

Buttery mashed potatoes are delicious on their own, but imagine the difference you could make if you gave them a slight glow-up. With her Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes recipe, Ina Garten has created an easy way to add some variety to your table this holiday season.
As the host of Barefoot Contessa on Food Network and author of 12 cookbooks, Ina Garten knows a thing or two about go-to comfort foods. And, perfectly rich and creamy mashed potatoes are a shining example.
Besides featuring some unique ingredients to create a memorable dish, another plus is that it requires little time and effort to prepare in advance.
So, what’s better than alleviating the stress of entertaining, especially during the holiday season? Maybe, having trimmings as delicious as the main, too? Yes, please! Just pop these potatoes in the oven while the turkey rests.
Opt for calmer vibes in the kitchen this holiday season with Garten’s Cheesy potato mash. Here are some tips to make it ahead.
How To Make Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
As with any good mash, Garten’s make-ahead potatoes begin with a simple peel, dice, and boil process. Once they’re fork-tender, they’re ready to be mashed.
In Garten’s recipe, two unique ingredients elevate the dish to a whole new level. First, sour cream replaces more traditional ingredients like milk and butter. But don’t fret, the sour cream offers the potatoes a velvety smooth, creamy texture Additionally, the sour cream harmoniously complements the second unique twist: earthy, savory goat cheese.
And, don’t fret butter lovers! This mash has plenty, it’s just not the star of the show. Buttery richness blends with half and half for a dramatic boost, making this dish even more decadent.
After placing the show-stopping holiday mash in a baking dish, parmesan cheese is sprinkled on top. Whatever you decide, you can honor its namesake by making it in advance or baking it right away. However, when prepped (without baking), these mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for up to three days. Having a foolproof sidedish ready-to-go for the big day is a the way to go, IMO.
If you’d like to prepare Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes for your holiday meal, you can find her recipe below.
Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Ingredients
- 3 pounds large yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut in 3/4-inch chunks
- 5 large garlic cloves, peeled
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 7 to 8 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, at room temperature
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 1/2 cup half-and-half or milk
- 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a large pot, add the potatoes, garlic, 1 tablespoon salt, and enough water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender.
- Drain the potatoes and garlic, and process them together in a food mill fitted with the coarsest blade. While the potatoes are still hot, stir in the goat cheese, butter, sour cream, half-and-half, 4 teaspoons salt and 2 teaspoons pepper until smooth.
- Put the mixture into an oval baking dish measuring 9x12x2 inches, smoothing the top. On top, sprinkle the parmesan.
- When ready to cook, and bake at 375°F for 30 to 40 minutes, until lightly browned. Serve hot.