Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cheesy Mashed Potatoes Feature A Surprising Twist

Buttery mashed potatoes are delicious on their own, but imagine the difference you could make if you gave them a slight glow-up. With her Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes recipe, Ina Garten has created an easy way to add some variety to your table this holiday season.

As the host of Barefoot Contessa on Food Network and author of 12 cookbooks, Ina Garten knows a thing or two about go-to comfort foods. And, perfectly rich and creamy mashed potatoes are a shining example.

Besides featuring some unique ingredients to create a memorable dish, another plus is that it requires little time and effort to prepare in advance.

So, what’s better than alleviating the stress of entertaining, especially during the holiday season? Maybe, having trimmings as delicious as the main, too? Yes, please! Just pop these potatoes in the oven while the turkey rests.

Opt for calmer vibes in the kitchen this holiday season with Garten’s Cheesy potato mash. Here are some tips to make it ahead.

How To Make Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

As with any good mash, Garten’s make-ahead potatoes begin with a simple peel, dice, and boil process. Once they’re fork-tender, they’re ready to be mashed.

In Garten’s recipe, two unique ingredients elevate the dish to a whole new level. First, sour cream replaces more traditional ingredients like milk and butter. But don’t fret, the sour cream offers the potatoes a velvety smooth, creamy texture Additionally, the sour cream harmoniously complements the second unique twist: earthy, savory goat cheese.

And, don’t fret butter lovers! This mash has plenty, it’s just not the star of the show. Buttery richness blends with half and half for a dramatic boost, making this dish even more decadent.

After placing the show-stopping holiday mash in a baking dish, parmesan cheese is sprinkled on top. Whatever you decide, you can honor its namesake by making it in advance or baking it right away. However, when prepped (without baking), these mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for up to three days. Having a foolproof sidedish ready-to-go for the big day is a the way to go, IMO.

If you’d like to prepare Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes for your holiday meal, you can find her recipe below.

Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

3 pounds large yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut in 3/4-inch chunks

5 large garlic cloves, peeled

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

7 to 8 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, at room temperature

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup half-and-half or milk

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Instructions