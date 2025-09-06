‘Idol’ Singer Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Year of Suffering ‘a Lot of Physical Pain’

An internationally beloved singer recently revealed they had spinal surgery in a harrowing social media post.

Last week, Australian singer Guy Sebastian took to Instagram to share an update, posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“They say it comes in threes. There’s been a lot of highs this year, but it’s also been a year where I’ve had to manage a lot of physical pain,” the Australian Idol alum mused.

“The worst of it has been this nerve pain in my spine shooting down my right side,” the 43-year-old continued. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone. It just never stops, and it’s all-consuming.”

The singer expressed his gratitude for being able to undergo spinal surgery over the weekend. The former Australian Idol winner expressed hope of returning to touring next year.

“I hope it gives me relief and the strength comes back in my arm. My goal is to get all of this sorted and bounce back hard for tour early next year,” the “Battle Scars” singer added.

“I’ll get there and I will get it done but wow, in a fair bit of pain right now.”

Sebastian’s well-known friends and devoted fans wasted no time flooding the comments with heartfelt well-wishes.

LeAnn Rimes, his former co-judge on The Voice Australia, wrote, “Sending lots of healing your way, my friend.”

“Sending love and healing vibes, honey,” Home & Away star Lynne McGranger added.

The Fan Favorite Singer Required Yet Another Surgery Earlier This Year…

Earlier this year, the singer required surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon after joining Brendan Fevola to participate in an AFL match with the VAFA Division 5 Thirds team at the Masala Dandenong Football Club.

Guy Sebastian circa 2023. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

After a strong first half, the singer left the field injured in the fourth quarter.

“Thought I’d strap on the boots after a LONG hiatus and performed for the locals,” the dad of two wrote on Instagram then.

“Great day out for Masala Dandenong getting their first win with @brendanfevola25 kicking a bag! Unfortunately I’ve done a proper number on myself. #realitycheck #sticktosinging #footyglorydaysareover.”