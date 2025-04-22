identical-twins-speak-completely-in-sync-in-incredible-tv-news-interview

Australian twins Bridgette and Paula Powers shared in a local interview that their mother was the victim of an armed carjacking—but it’s their perfectly synced storytelling that’s stealing the spotlight.

The incident occurred on April 21 in Queensland, when a stolen SUV overturned on Steve Irwin Way.

The Powers twins, founders of Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue on the Sunshine Coast, were featured on 7News Queensland after the dramatic incident. Their mother, while rushing to help a crash victim, encountered a man with a gun emerging from the wreckage.

The pair answered the journalist’s questions like a perfectly rehearsed duet, speaking the exact same words in flawless unison, as if they shared one brain and a teleprompter.

“And one guy, he was up there with our mum… he goes, run, he’s got a gun,” one sister recalled, while the other flawlessly echoed her words. “Our hearts started to pound. And I said, ‘Oh, mum, where’s mum?’ And poor mum was stuck up there.”

The sisters revealed that their mother remained composed and collected when confronted by the armed suspect.

“She goes: ‘Are you alright?’ Because he had blood all over his face. And he goes: ‘I’ll shoot you.’ She goes: ‘Hey, I’m here to help,’” they explained in unison.

With remarkable quick thinking, the mother managed to distract the gunman before escaping into the nearby bushland.

“The guy goes to her: ‘I’ll find you and I’ll shoot you,” the twins told the local news outlet.

Thankfully, the twins and their mother all escaped safely.

The Powers Twins Have Gone Viral Before

However, this isn’t the first time the Powers twins caught the attention of the internet,

In 2016, the pair gave an interview that went viral after they flawlessly answered every question in unison on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Their synchronized responses left hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid visibly astonished.

The duo has long intrigued Australians with their eccentric personalities and their upbringing near the late conservationist and beloved wildlife TV icon, Steve Irwin. In the 2016 interview with Morgan, they explained that their remarkable synchrony is a natural extension of their lifelong bond. This connection is reflected in their shared habits. They claim to sleep in twin beds, wear matching outfits, and also use a single phone.