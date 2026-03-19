Idaho Mayor Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency During Town Hall Meeting: Rick Hogaboam Was 47

Nampa, Idaho, mayor Rick Hogaboam suddenly passed away after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday. He was 47 years old.

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According to PEOPLE, Hogaboam was at the town hall meeting in Eagle when he experienced the medical emergency. Nampa city officials later confirmed the major’s passing in a post.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we must report Mayor Rick Hogaboam experienced a medical emergency tonight and has passed away,” the Facebook post reads. “We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The officials also asked for grace as they navigate the loss of the politician, who was also their friend.

It was further reported that Hogaboam had been sitting near Eagle mayor Brad Pike, a former firefighter, when he experienced the medical emergency.

Pike immediately began CPR on Hogaboam. The town hall event ended after Eagle city hall staff members called 911.

In a , Treasure Valley Partnership, a coalition of mayors and county commissioners in Idaho’s Greater Treasure Valley, also issued a statement.

“Rick Hogaboam was an exemplary public servant, a dedicated family man, and a true friend,” the statement reads. “Our prayers are with Rick’s family and the Nampa community at this time.”

Hogaboam was Elected as Nampa’s 31st Mayor Just Months Before His Death

Hogaboam was elected as the 31st mayor of Nampa in late 2025. He previously served as the Canyon County Clerk and District 3 chair of the Idaho Association of Counties.

Hours before his death, Hogaboam took to to share photos of six firefighter recruits.

“Beautiful day for some outdoor training. 6 recruits going through Nampa Fire training,” he wrote. “Also had a lunch meeting with Chief Kirk Carpenter this week and am thankful for a great partnership. Wishing these recruits the best.”

He also recently about his desire to make the city of Nampa a better place. “My drive is to serve the city and to leave it better off for the next generation — and hope they can take it even farther. My goal is to make decisions for what’s best for our long-term interests. What kind of city are we handing to our children? Every decision we make as a community should be guided by generational stewardship.”

Hogaboam is survived by his wife and children.