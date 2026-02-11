Iconic ‘Survivor’ Couple Reflects Meeting On The Reality Show 15 Years Ago

Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson have reflected again on their Survivor reality romance 15 years ago.

The survival spouses first met when they went on Survivor: South Pacific in 2011. And their romantic attraction was pretty clear to both of them right off the bat. The couple recently spoke to PEOPLE, where they spoke about their early days and the moment they wish the cameras captured.

Most reality romances don’t survive out in the real world. But not only did they survive Survivor, but their relationship stood the test of time. The outlet asked them why they think their relationship survived where so many others have not.

“I think we’ve made it 15 years because we really are on the same page with our beliefs and family values. Keith is my soulmate, and I just knew right away,” said Whitney.

Keith added, “I think we learned a lot about each other in the game and knew we had what it takes to make it in real life.”

The Moment Whitney Duncan Wishes ‘Survivor’ Caught One Magical Moment

Whitney Duncan said that there’s one moment she wished the Survivor crew caught on camera.

“I wished they would’ve gotten our first kiss on camera. Sunset in Samoa — it was magical,” she said.

The reality star also gave her opinion on finding love in front of the cameras. “I personally never would’ve looked for love on reality tv,” she said. “But I guess I would say to ask the hard questions and make sure you are really compatible, besides just being attracted to each other.”

“Good luck. Ha!” laughed Keith.

After their Survivor: South Pacific stint in 2011, the couple went on to compete in The Amazing Race in 2014. Shortly after that same year, the couple got married.

Now they’re a happy family with two children, a son, Duncan, 3, and a daughter, Vada Von, 1.

Previously, Whitney Duncan spoke to PEOPLE, where she also spoke about the first time they met. At the time, she said, “He held my hand on night three of the game and the rest is history. I knew deep down he was my soulmate. But I had to go home and end a relationship so that we could move forward.”