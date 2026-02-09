Ice-T Has Something to Say About Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Refusing to hold back, Ice-T gave his honest opinion about Bad Bunny’s performance during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show.

In a post on X, the rapper/actor shared a blunt response to the halftime show performance. “Bad Bunny was dope at the Super Bowl last night,” he declared. “And I don’t give a F how you feel about it.”

Ice-T’s followers took to the social media platform to share their thoughts.

“I didn’t understand the words, but I understood what he was trying to say,” one follower stated. “It was visually stunning. It gave me a quick view into someone else’s culture, and I’m here for expanding my world.”

Another declared, “I thought it was great! I’ve tried to learn more Spanish, so I could understand a little bit, but the music, the vibe, the show, and the energy were all very well done!”

During the halftime show, Bad Bunny performed his well-known hits, including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “Monaco,” and “El Apagón.” He also had special guests Lady Gaga and fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin perform, with various celebrities appearing as dancers.

Despite loud criticism from President Trump and Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show, Bad Bunny’s performance attracted more than 135 million views.

ICE-T’s Statement Came Hours After President Trump Slammed Bad Bunny’s Halftime Performance

Although ICE-T was impressed with Bad Bunny’s halftime show, not everyone was thrilled about the performance.

Shortly after halftime ended, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam Bad Bunny, stating the performance is “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst ever.”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump stated. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

He continued his rant by declaring, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”