‘I Truly Apologize’: Country Singer-Songwriter Removes Some of His Songs From Streaming

Country singer Taylor Goyette apologizes after he removed some of his songs from streaming services. The singer wants to go in a different direction, and wants all of his music to reflect that.

The small country artist took to Instagram to share the news with his supportive fans.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided to take my music career in a different direction, which has led me to unrelease some of my music from Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms,” he began.

He apologizes to the fans who he knew enjoyed that music, “I truly apologize.” However, he has been struggling with his identity as an artist and believes this is the right move.

For the hardcore fans, Taylor Goyette has provided a way for fans to still listen to the unreleased songs. “As a token of [his] gratitude,” Goyette will send a private link to his removed music should someone request him to do so.

If you are interested, you can send him a message on Instagram or post “link” in the comments of the post.

Country Singer Taylor Goyette Didn’t Feel His Songs Were “Genuine”

Country music is a very sincere and authentic art. And Taylor Goyette didn’t feel he was hitting the mark.

Since releasing his song “Show Goes On,” Goyette has been “wrestling” with who he is as an artist. “While I think my last few releases were cool songs, they just didn’t feel authentic or genuine to who I am or what I do,” he explained.

The singer believes he “fell prey to” the “urge” of writing songs for the sake of engagement. “In doing so, [I] abandoned my true artistry in exchange for just wanting something to succeed.”

Goyette said that in writing songs for the sake of success, a “darkness” followed. “I started to feel more like a dark cloud in an already dark world – when instead, I’d rather be a light.”

“From here on out, I’ll be sharing music that comes from my heart and soul,” he said.

His fans have been very supportive with his latest mindset, and wish him the best.