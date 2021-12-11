Pregnant Working Mom Cancels Christmas After Husband Invites Family Of 26 People Over For 5 Days, And HE Demands Written Apology

Coordinating family time during the holidays is anything but holly and jolly. There are countless moving parts, pressure to impress, and holiday traffic to face.

Add in the stress of being pregnant, and it becomes tinseled torture. But when one expecting mom tried to cancel her Christmas plans, she was met with an unpleasant surprise. Not only was her husband furious, but he also demanded a hand-written apology.

Hostess With The Mostess?

The woman, who shared her horror story on Reddit, works full-time, is six months pregnant, and is the mother of a toddler. Her husband, a 39-year-old, works night shifts three times a week.

The wife explained that her husband has a large family that gathers every year for Christmas. When her father-in-law died, her husband volunteered to host the holidays.

“Unbeknownst to me, he sent out invitations for a five-day Christmas celebration to his entire family, which is about 26 members in total,” the woman commented. “I found out by accident and was too shocked to react.”

Understandably, the woman wasn’t comfortable cooking, cleaning, and hosting 26 people for a week on top of her work and child care duties. The husband, however, was anything but empathetic.

“I demanded he cancel, but he refused, saying ‘over my dead body.’” She writes. When she sent a mass text canceling the event, “he went off on me, calling my behavior outrageously appalling.”

“He said that I broke his word to his family and made him look small and with no authority,” she continued.

Disrespectful Or Justified?

Despite feeling like the new head of the family, the husband clearly expected his pregnant wife to keep the wheels turning for this week-long visit. Sidestepping this irony, he accused his wife of disrespecting him.

“He talked about how I disrespected his father and him with what I said,” she said. “He demanded a hand-written apology for canceling the event and for being insensitive.”

The husband also wanted his wife to apologize for “undermining his authority in front of his family,” (yikes). Even the MIL joined in, giving the woman “a stern talk about how out of line I was for disrespecting my husband’s decisions,” (double yikes).

Even if the husband had offered to host, cook, cater, and clean (he didn’t), the only one disrespected in this situation is the woman in her third trimester of pregnancy. Cramming 26 people in a modestly sized home for a week sounds bleak on a good day.

The wife refused to apologize, and I (and the rest of Reddit) hope she never does. One user commented, “Is he delusional? A written apology? What are you, his servant? …that’s repulsive.”

Another user offered some great advice for that handwritten letter the husband demanded, “I’m sorry I didn’t see you were a misogynistic a****** sooner. I’m sorry I didn’t rectify that oversight sooner—time to do so. These are divorce papers. Sign them.”

