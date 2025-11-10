‘Hunger Games’ Star Shares Her True Thoughts About Kourtney Kardashian

A Hunger Games star has made it clear that Kourtney Kardashian is her least favorite Kardashian family member.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence unleashed her true thoughts about the eldest Kardashian sister while taking a lie detector test with her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson.

“Kourtney is more annoying than ever,” the Hung Grames alum said about the Kardashian family member. “She drives me nuts.”

When asked by Pattinson why she felt that way about Kourtney, Lawrence said, “Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it.”

Continuing, Lawrence pointed out, “Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Like, just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhhhh.”

Pattinson then asked, “You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with The Kardashians?”

“Not this season,” Lawrence answered. “I have been on TikTok but no.”

Pulling out a picture of Khloé Kardashian, Pattinson asked, “Is this woman your favorite Kardashian?”

To which Lawrence replied, “Yes.”

The ‘Hunger Games’ Star Has Been a Well-Known Fan of Kourtney Kardashian’s Family

The actress is well-known for her fangirling over the Kardashians for years.

She made a cameo appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019 by answering the phone when Khloé and Scott Disick attempted to call momager Kris Jenner.

“We wouldn’t be having this much fun if you guys were here,” Lawrence said while appearing on the reality TV show. “Goodbye, I love you all. You make me so proud every day. You’re doing great, sweetie! You’re doing great.”

Jenner also wished Lawrence a happy birthday in 2015 by declaring, “Happy birthday you piece of s–t. God I love you #jenniferlawrence thanks for making this night a night to remember… even if we did get caught… I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!!!”