Hulu Reality TV Star Cast in ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

A reality television personality from Hulu has landed a major scripted role in the upcoming reboot of Baywatch, marking a significant career shift from unscripted programming to network drama.

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Brooks Nader, known for starring in the Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader, has joined the cast of the new Baywatch series ordered by Fox. Producers confirmed that she will play Selene, a highly skilled lifeguard captain who leads the Zuma Beach team.

The role places Nader in direct conflict with the show’s central character, Hobie Buchannon, played by Stephen Amell. Selene’s leadership style and approach to lifeguarding frequently clash with Hobie’s, setting up a central tension in the reboot’s storyline.

Nader’s casting reflects a broader trend in the reboot, which blends established actors with personalities from social media, sports, and reality television. The ensemble also includes Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, and Livvy Dunne.

‘Baywatch’ Reboot To Continue The Original Show’s Legacy

Production on the series began in March 2026, with filming taking place in California. Early images from the set show Nader and her co-stars wearing the franchise’s iconic red lifeguard uniforms, signaling a return to the visual style that made the original series a global phenomenon.

The reboot will continue the legacy of the original Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 2001 and became one of the most widely watched television shows in the world. The new version follows an adult Hobie Buchannon as he leads a new generation of lifeguards while navigating personal and professional challenges.

For Nader, the role represents her most prominent acting opportunity to date. She first rose to fame as a model after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search and later expanded her public profile through reality television alongside her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane.

Industry observers note that her casting could open the door for more reality TV figures to transition into scripted roles, particularly as networks seek talent with built-in audiences.

The Baywatch reboot is scheduled to premiere during the 2026–2027 television season.