a-legendary-tv-actress-has-been-hospitalized-for-4-months

After four months of being hospitalized, legendary TV actress Christina Applegate is finally ready to come home.

Videos by Suggest

Sources allegedly close to the situation told TMZ that Applegate has been in a Los Angeles-area hospital since late March. She was recently discharged and is now home with her loved ones.

Another insider told PEOPLE that the actress is “doing very well.”

Applegate previously spoke out after news broke about her hospitalization. Although she didn’t reveal exactly why she was admitted, the Married… with Children alum thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and well wishes.”

“Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick, and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she shared at the time. I’m a strong chick, and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Applegate also shared a photo of her new book You With the Sad Eyes.

Just after she was reportedly hospitalized, Applegate’s MeSsy podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler announced the show would go on hiatus. Both women were supposed to go on tours for their books.

Applegate Was Previously Diagnosed with MS

Both Applegate and Sigler have multiple sclerosis (MS). Applegate was diagnosed in 2021 and now uses a cane or wheelchair to get around.

In early March, Applegate opened up about her MS struggles.

“I’ve become an honesty missile,” she explained. “When your physical situation deteriorates, and your life shrinks to the size of a king-sized bed, suddenly all the things you thought were important shift, too. The truth clarifies, like a camera lens slowly focusing.”

Reflecting on her life before MS, Applegate described herself as once being “invincible.”

“I loved running. I loved Peloton, I played tennis, and I really loved to dance,” she said.

She then noted, “I used to love saying to Sadie, my amazing daughter, ‘Yes, of course I’ll take you wherever you want to go in the car.’ Now, I often can’t drive her anywhere.”

Despite her struggles, Applegate said a “beautiful thing emerged.”

“I have started to make a little sense of it, to understand what happened, see patterns, discover meaning, find the love and acceptance and healing in it,” she said. “And start to forgive myself, to give my young self, especially, some slack for all the bad decisions and self‑destructive behaviors.”