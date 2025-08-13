Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Linda Says She ‘Misses Him So Much’ While Honoring His 72nd Birthday

Gone but never forgotten, Hulk Hogan’s first wife, Linda, pays tribute to him on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Linda shared a throwback snapshot of herself and the WWE legend. “Me and Hulkster… 1981,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday, Terry… I love and miss you so much.”

The couple met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 1980 and had a long-distance relationship for nearly two years before getting married in 1983. They share a son, Nick, and a daughter, Brooke.

Hulk and Linda were married until 2007, when Linda filed for divorce. The split was finalized in 2009.

Hulk Hogan went on to marry his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in 2010, and they remained married until their divorce in 2021. He then married his third wife, Sky Daily, in 2023.

The WWE star suddenly passed away on Jul. 24. His cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. He was also battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation.

Hulk Hogan’s Ex Linda Previously Stated He Was the Only Man She’s Ever Loved

Days after the news broke about Hulk Hogan’s death, Linda revealed that her ex was the only man she had ever loved.

“I had no idea he would pass this soon,” Linda wrote in an Instagram post, featuring another throwback photo. “We all really thought he would make a come back! Big surprise. We are all devastated.”

She also wrote, “I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was soooo famous. I sort of [understood] but it was crushing. It hurt.”

Linda further admitted that she never got over her ex-husband, claiming she never started a relationship with anyone else because she missed him.

“I’ve been weeping all day. The finality,” she continued. “It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him.”

Although she and Hulk hadn’t stayed in contact with each other, Linda said their son, Nick, would keep her updated on what was going on in his life.

“I felt… although broke… we still were family,” she wrote. “It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick.. But I’m melting down now. It’s very sad.”

She then added, “I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me.”