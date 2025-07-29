Details About Hulk Hogan’s Final Conversation With Daughter Brooke Revealed After WWE Legend’s Death

Although she and her father, Hulk Hogan, were estranged, Brooke was able to tell the WWE legend that she loved him before his death.

Sources close to Brooke told TMZ that she was grateful she had one last chance to tell Hulk that she loved him. She learned about her father’s death when her brother, Nick, texted her husband, Steven Oleksy, the news.

The insiders shared that Brooke and Hulk Hogan had been estranged and hadn’t spoken since September 2023. During their last conversation, Brooke had expressed her love and concern for her father, who was preparing to marry his third wife, Sky Daily.

Brooke allegedly told her famous father that he should be more focused on his health and had urged him to slow down. However, Hulk didn’t want to hear what she had to say. Sources also said that he apologized to her during the phone call, but wasn’t specific as to why.

For nearly two years, Brooke’s husband was trying to help mend the father-daughter relationship. He even reached out when Brooke almost died giving birth to their twins.

Despite Oleksy’s efforts, Hogan reportedly responded “coldly” and never made an effort to meet the twins. The sources stated that the WWE alum only wanted a relationship with his daughter on his terms.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the estranged relationship, Brooke is said to feel lucky and grateful she had a chance to say “I love you” to Hulk during their last conversation. She also feels “at peace” knowing she did everything she could to protect and support her father.

Medical personnel were called to Hulk Hogan’s Florida residence on Jul. 24 for a “cardiac arrest” incident. News broke about his death following the incident. He was 71 years old.

Brooke Husband Says The Family is Processing the Sudden Death of Hulk Hogan, Addresses ‘Disturbing’ AI Videos

Although Brooke hasn’t made an official statement about Hulk’s death, her husband, Steven, has publicly spoken out.

In an Instagram Stories post, Olesky stated that he and his wife have been grieving “privately.”

“My wife and I have not released any official statement about the death of my father-in-law,” he wrote with a photo of him, Brooke, and Hulk. “We are grieving and processing privately and ask for the respect to do so.”

He then stated, “If you see or hear something, it did not come from us.”

Olesky then addressed “disturbing” AI videos that have been circulating. “There are many disturbing AI videos circulating that do not represent our family, feelings, or opinions.”

Olesky previously posted one mention of Hogan since his death. He also reposted a tribute to the WWE alum shared by family friend, Ashley Kora. Instead of remembering Hulk for his stardom, Kora referred to him as “Brooke’s dad.”

Kora said Brooke loved her father deeply and was fiercely loyal to him. “[She] only ever wanted him to be peaceful, happy, and surrounded by people who valued him for who he really is.”