Hugh Hefner’s Former Girlfriends The Shannon Twins Admit Having PTSD From Relationship

Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriends, the Shannon Twins, have come forth with some sordid details about their relationship with the now-deceased Playboy magazine founder, and it seems it left some emotional scars on the pair. From strict and controlling rules enforced on the two to strange and, in their words, “gross” sexual encounters, the whole thing sounds like something out of the Stanley Kubrick movie Eyes Wide Shut, yet this is real life and even more disturbing the more you learn.

Too Young For That Life

It seems while Karissa and Kristina Shannon were watching the Princess Diana docudrama Spencer on Netflix, they both suddenly got hits with waves of PTSD. Something about watching how the royal family treated Diana and kept her under constant watch reminded them of the time they shared with Playboy magazine founder, Hugh Hefner, who the two both moved in with around 2008 when the women were only 18 years old.

It has also come to light that the photos they sent to Playboy to get featured in the magazine were taken when they were 17. Once you start to focus on aspects like that, the whole thing gets bathed in a new light.

“Hef made a lot of promises,” they said. “We didn’t know any better.” And it only gets deeper and darker from there.

Playboy Traumatic Stress Disorder

The twins lived with Hef for 3 years and were even featured prominently on the reality show, Girl’s Next Door, which focused on the women who lived with Hugh Hefner, who were often playmates he also worked closely with. Some of the insane rules to Shannon Twins needed to follow:

9 p.m. Curfew

No Talking To Boys

Writing Down Everywhere They Go, Times and Dates

They even got scolded for simple things like wearing different nail polish colors, because they didn’t “match.” But it gets much darker. Trigger warning. The twins tolds Radar, “Nobody knows what we have been through and how it feels to be an 18-year-old girl with an 83-year-old man giving oral sex with your twin sister on your 19th birthday is something you can’t forget.”

They Continued: “We never did anything incestuous, but he made us both have sex with him at the same time all together. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be allowed to stay. We lost ourselves in the mansion. We were just 18 and didn’t know at all what we were getting into. What we were forced to do in the bedroom ruined us and we will never be the same romantically.”

Honestly, that is a lot to unpack, and the trauma it left upon these two is both justified on their part and appalling to hear about. We hope they can find peace at some point, if everything they say happened, happened.