how-will-reeve-honored-his-late-parents-christopher-and-dana-reeve-at-his-wedding

Will Reeve paid tribute to his late parents, Christopher and Dana Reeve, at his wedding earlier this month.

The 33-year-old ABC News correspondent married event planner Amanda Dubin at the Rubell Museum in Miami on Jan. 17. According to Vogue, the ceremony featured several moving nods to Reeve’s late parents.

The beloved Superman actor died from cardiac arrest due to sepsis in 2004 at age 52. His death came nine years after a horseback riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. His wife, Dana, died from lung cancer in 2006 at age 44.

Will opted for a classic black tuxedo, custom-tailored by Michael Andrews, complemented by meaningful accessories.

“My accessories for my wedding night were particularly meaningful: I wore gold cufflinks that belonged to my late father, inscribed with his initials, ‘CR,’ a brooch that was my late mother’s, and an IWC Portugieser Chronograph watch that Amanda gave to me as a wedding gift to kick off the weekend,” he explained to Vogue.

“Perhaps most special of all was the Todd Snyder pocket square that Amanda had embroidered with my mom’s handwriting,” the journalist continued. “Amanda found a letter my mom had written years ago, highlighted the words ‘I love you,’ and had that sewn into the fabric and gave it to me as a gift before the wedding.”

In a poignant nod to the past, Will and Amanda also exchanged the very wedding rings once worn by his late parents.

Will Reeve Picked a Special Song to Walk Down the Aisle in as a Tribute to His Mother

Will walked down the aisle to “Sunrise” by Norah Jones, a song his mom loved. “Norah herself performed ‘Sunrise’ at my mom’s memorial service in 2006, which is why I chose it for the ceremony,” Will told Vogue.

Two front seats at the ceremony were left empty, each with a flower, to honor Christopher and Dana. Will told Vogue he took “a deliberate moment staring at the two chairs” after the ceremony.

“I thought about all the moments in my life they’d missed out on, but also how present they felt in the room and in the ceremony,” he explained.

Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve, and Dana Reeve in 2004. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

With his mother absent, Will invited Ann Pucci onto the dance floor at the reception. Ann and her husband, Ralph Pucci, took in Will after Dana’s death. The two shared a touching moment with a mother-son dance to “That’s What Friends Are For” by Dionne Warwick.

Will described the moment to Vogue as “pitch-perfect and a highlight of the night.”