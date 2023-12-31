As we prepare to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024, here’s the scoop on how to watch the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop without cable. As celebrations take place worldwide, all eyes turn to Times Square for the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop. If you can’t be there in person, you can livestream the countdown from the comfort of your own home.

There will be a multitude of channels showcasing New Year’s Eve specials as we approach the midnight countdown on December 31st. Additionally, Times Square’s official website will provide a live stream of the iconic ball drop, commencing at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

No Cable? Streaming Services That Offer The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Whether you tune in to “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN or prefer “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” on ABC, we’ve got you covered. Discover where you can experience all the festivities and live stream the exciting New Year’s events, cable-free.

Even if you’ve cut the cord, you can still enjoy New Year’s Eve TV celebrations with DirecTV Stream. The streaming service offers a convenient five-day free trial and access to popular networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN. Starting at $69.98 a month for the Entertainment + Sports Pack, the price increases to $94.98 a month after two months.

Watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop and performances on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with a fuboTV subscription. Plans start at $54.99 a month after a one-day free trial and increase to $74.99 a month. Cord-cutters unlock the holy grail of broadcast TV: ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.

Of course, those without cable can watch a majority of live TV events with Hulu + Live TV. Plans from $76.99/month include ESPN+ and Disney+. Get over 90 channels, including local ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Times for the Two Biggest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Shows

The Times Square livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Dec. 31, 2023. Ryan Seacrest returns to host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” airing live on ABC from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The broadcast features performances worldwide, including NewJeans, Post Malone, Ivy Queen, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, and Reneé Rapp. The festivities can be live-streamed via DirecTV Stream or fuboTV.

Tune in to “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show features performances by Rod Stewart, Darius Rucker, Enrique Iglesias, Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5, and the Jonas Brothers. Cord cutters can catch this one with DirecTV Stream or fuboTV free trials.

However, you can also celebrate the New Year with CBS’s “Nashville’s Big Bash,” a five-hour special. Of course, since it’s Music City, it features performances by country stars like Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Thomas Rhett. The special is divided into two two-and-a-half-hour blocks, airing from 7:30-10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a half-hour break for local news, and then part two from 10:30 p.m.-1:05 a.m. ET/PT. The show will also be streamed live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.