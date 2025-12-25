How to Watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on NBC: Start Time, How to Stream in 2025

Continuing a beloved tradition, NBC will air the famous holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, on Christmas Day.

The 1966 animated special will be airing at 8:30 p.m. on Christmas night. Based on the 1957 children’s book of the same name by Dr. Seuss, the story follows the Grinch, who tries to ruin Christmas for the townsfolk of Whoville, which is located below his residence on Mount Crumpit.

Due to the excessive celebration in Whoville, the Grinch has grown to hate Christmas. He decides enough is enough. He dresses up as Santa Claus to sneak into the Whoville residents’ homes and steal presents from under the Christmas trees and other decorations.

However, despite the Grinch stealing all the Christmas presents and decorations, the Whoville townsfolk shocked him by celebrating the holiday. The Grinch then realizes that the holiday is more than just about presents, decorations, and other material possessions.

His too-small heart then grew three sizes. The once mean-spirited Grinch turned his sleigh around and brought back the gifts to the Whoville townsfolk. He was then welcomed by the residents with open arms and celebrated the holiday with them.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas also has famous Christmas songs such as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Trim Up the Tree.”

The holiday special has spawned multiple adaptations, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (1994), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 live-action film), The Grinch (2018 animated film), and The Grinch Musical Live! (2020 TV special).

Fans Can Watch All Three Versions of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Through Streaming Services

Although it will air on NBC, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and its film adaptations are currently available on multiple streaming services.

The original 1966 version is now streaming on Peacock and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. It is also on Sling TV’s premium subscription.

The 2000 version, which stars Jim Carey, is available to watch on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Hulu+, and Sling TV’s premium subscription. Freeform is also airing it throughout December as part of its 25 Days of Christmas.

2018’s The Grinch is now available on Peacock and on Freeform. It’s also on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Sling TV’s premium subscription, and Hulu+.