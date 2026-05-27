Frequent ’60s TV Guest Star Dies in His Sleep: Peter Helm Was 84

Peter Helm, an actor who became a familiar face to classic TV fans for popping up in shows from The Donna Reed Show to Bonanza, has died.

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The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 84-year-old passed away in his sleep on May 21 at his home in West Hills, California.

Born on December 22, 1941, Peter Helm moved to New York with his family in 1952 following his father’s death. He made his television debut in a 1959 episode of NBC’s Too Young to Go Steady, which launched a successful acting career in the 1960s.

Peter Helm alongside Shelley Fabares on ‘The Donna Reed Show’ in 1960. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

According to IMDb, Helm’s television credits include guest spots on Dr. Kildare, The Donna Reed Show, Tales of Wells Fargo, Naked City, Rawhide, The Fugitive, Combat!, The Farmer’s Daughter, Perry Mason, and Bonanza.

Peter Helm Also Had Roles in High Profile Films

Meanwhile, on the film side of things, Helm appeared in high-profile movies like Michael Crichton’s The Andromeda Strain, The Longest Day, and Inside Daisy Clover.

However, his time as a TV and film actor came to an end after just over a decade. His last onscreen credit was a 1971 episode of The Smith Family.

On Broadway, Helm appeared alongside Jane Fonda in her debut, There Was a Little Girl. He also acted in the 1962 production of There Must Be a Pony.

By 1991, he had founded the Vancouver-based production company GeoMediapro, working as a director and producer. He also taught at the Vancouver Film School.

Meanwhile, Helm was married to actress Brooke Bundy from 1962 to 1966. Bundy is known to horror fans for her role as Elaine Parker in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 and 4.

Per THR, survivors include his sister, actress Anne Helm (Follow That Dream); his daughters, actress Tiffany Helm (Friday the 13th: A New Beginning) and Brandee Helm; and seven grandchildren. His son, Dustin, died in 2014 following a motorcycle accident.