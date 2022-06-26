Facial Cupping Can Provide Instant Wrinkle Reduction As Long As You Follow This One Key Trick

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Many products claim to provide instant wrinkle reduction, but few live up to the hype. Those that do seem to be effective can be expensive, invasive, or both. However, there might be a different solution after all.

Malia Hana, also known as “The Skin Coach,” recently shared an anti-aging trick on her Instagram that left us speechless. While we’d seen this technique before, it was usually only on the limbs or torso.

Nevertheless, her short video seemed to speak for itself. So, we started investigating whether this suction trick was successful or just sucked.

Sucking The Wrinkles Away?

In her recent Instagram post, Hana uses a small handheld suction device on her smile lines. Her caption explains that a master injector had once told her to never get fillers in these smile lines (or nasolabial folds).

“It can change your smile,” Hana wrote. “It can look very unnatural, and it can help gravity and weigh down the face/jowls.”

As Hana used the suction device on her smile lines, they virtually disappeared, leaving a smooth, lineless appearance.

Her technique (and the tool itself) looked novel, but you might’ve already seen it before. This old trick is called cupping, and it’s been around for millennia.

The Power Of Cupping

While there isn’t a lot of research on this form of therapy, cupping draws fluid into the treated area. Suction force expands and breaks capillaries under the skin, which the body treats like an injury.

Cupping is thought to clear the pores and release toxins. It’s often used for arthritis, hypertension, headaches, and GI disorders. In Hana’s case, the cupping involves a much smaller surface area and tool.

Face cupping releases lymphatic drainage, revealing firmer skin and reducing wrinkles. Hana uses LURE Essentials’ Glam Chic Face and Body Cupping Set. The set is currently low in stock on Amazon, but LURE also offers another set specifically designed for the face.

LURE’s Glam Age-Defying Cup System

LURE’s Glam Face Cupping Set contains smaller cupping tools. The smaller size makes targeting fine lines and wrinkles easier. Moreover, using a smaller tool can be beneficial for cupping beginners to prevent bruising (more on that later).

The varying sizes in the set help address specific facial concerns, from the under-eyes to laugh lines to the decolletage. A cupping treatment only takes around five minutes and can be done two to three times a week.

Still, everything comes with a price. The impressive results might make this seem like a fountain of youth, but be careful before you dive in. Face cupping can create the same dark bruises as “regular” cupping if done incorrectly.

The Secret Trick To Cupping

The LURE Face Cupping Set has over 1,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, but there are some not-so-happy customers, too. However, some of the negative reviews suggest these issues resulted from user error.

The real trick to facial cupping is to use these tools in tandem with your usual serums and oils. Facial cupping doesn’t negate the need for these products–it works synergistically with them.

(Microgen/Shutterstock.com)

Serums and oils add powerful antioxidants, moisturizers, and other heavy-hitting ingredients to your facial massage. They also prevent undue stress on the facial skin by creating a smooth surface over which the cups can glide.

Finally, like with any good thing, it’s important not to overdo it. Cupping can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, or it can leave unsightly bruises if used too firmly or for too long.

Considering how effective it seems to be, it’s up to you to decide if the risk is worth the reward. Not to mention, cupping bruises will go away a lot quicker than Botox.

Luckily, LURE’s Cupping Set includes a free digital step-by-step guide and video tutorials. So, you can enjoy smoother skin and fewer wrinkles without injections, bodily reactions, or scary filler mishaps.

