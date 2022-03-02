How To Stay Afloat In The Emotional Waves Of 2022’s Last Pisces New Moon

As if Pisces season wasn’t emotionally exhausting enough, we get to suffer through one more New Moon before the season’s end. New Moons mark periods of reflection but don’t be misled. These transition periods are anything but restful.

During the New Moon, we are forced to sit with the realizations illuminated by the previous Full Moon’s glow. Consider it a celestial timeout. Sure, it doesn’t seem like you’re doing much. But internally, you’re full of swirling emotions and action.

Paired with Pisces’ fantastical, moody energy, this New Moon is sure to be taxing. The best way to prepare? A little self-care. Here’s what your sign needs the most during the last Pisces New Moon of 2022.

Aries: Let Out That Energy

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

Eris and Chiron have been flying under your sign for a while now. Consequently, you’ve been feeling raw, exposed, and, in turn, rebellious. You’ve bottled your emotions up for long enough, Aries. Now, it’s time to let them out.

Your ideal self-care would allow you to release the energy you’ve been trying to dampen. Take a kickboxing class, go to a stress-relief room and smash a few things, or go on a long run. You’ll feel better once you physically express what you’ve been feeling emotionally and mentally.

Taurus: Indulge In Your Favorites

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

You are the master of self-care, Taurus. So, you don’t need much help in that department. Indulge in all of your favorites this week as you ride the New Moon’s waves. Eat your favorite foods, splurge on a luxury or two, and revel in comfort.

You’re typically an all-or-nothing type of person, and lately, you’ve been giving it your all. It might feel difficult at first to rest and relax. But deep down, you know you’ll be better off for it. Now’s the time to live up to your “treat yourself” reputation.

Gemini: Charge Your Social Battery

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

Unsurprisingly, your self-care is rooted in socialization. And luckily, this can look like lots of different things. As long as it charges your social batteries, it’s good for your soul. Call up an old friend, go to a community event, or volunteer your time.

Ceres is flying under your sign, encouraging you to nurture yourself and others. You’ve been feeling a deeply rooted need to help, care for, and love. Indeed, these external desires are a tangible representation of what your inner self is asking for. Listen to them this week.

Cancer: Practice Cord-Cutting Spells

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

You are the only sign in the Zodiac ruled by the Moon. As such, you feel its lunar effects the most. The Moon is calling you to rest and reflect this week, and the worst thing you could do is try to resist. To make the most of your downtime, try practicing a cord-cutting spell.

We can use cord-cutting spells to sever ourselves from anything toxic in our lives. This could be physical, like a person or place. Or, it could be cognitive, like a memory or internalized feeling. The Full Moon a couple of weeks ago showed you where you should make the cut.

Leo: Pamper Yourself To A Makeover

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

Saturn and Mercury have been dampening your fiery vibes this week. You’re usually aglow with passion and excitement, but lately, you’ve been feeling overwhelmed. While you certainly consider yourself up for the challenge, this focus on the mundane has grown tiresome for you.

Start feeling like yourself again with a little bit of pampering. Your external self largely influences your inner self, which makes makeovers your ideal self-care routine. There’s no need to do a 1980s mall montage unless you want to. Indulging in luxury skincare or buying new wardrobe pieces should do the trick.

Virgo: Work On A Passion Project

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

You spend so much of your time working that it can be difficult to transition into a resting state. The thought of relaxing when you could be working makes the entire process unpleasant. So, why put yourself through that? Rather than fret in silence, try working on a passion project this week.

This way, you satiate your need to be productive while also prioritizing your needs and wants. It isn’t the work that drains you; it’s constantly doing work for others. Once you start working hard for yourself, you’ll start to feel better.

Libra: Seek Out Soul-Stirring Art

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

Most of the time, you’re in a constant battle between what you think life should be and what it actually is. The world never fails to fall short of your expectations, and that can be difficult to process. Your idealistic attitude is admirable, but it can also be a recipe for disappointment.

The New Moon will likely exacerbate this struggle. To combat it, seek out that which stirs your soul. Visual art, music, film, or otherwise can help recenter your perspective. Yes, there’s plenty of bad in the world. But luckily, there’s even more good.

Scorpio: Lean Into The Oddities

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

A powerful Venus-Mars conjunction moves past your ruling planet this week. As a result, your emotions feel more intense than usual. Meanwhile, Pluto is in a tense square with Haumea, which governs intuition. The stars call you to listen to (and follow) your intuition. Will you?

You’ve been staring down a new opportunity or experience for a while but have yet to act on it. Maybe it’s out of fear, or perhaps you’re unsure of whether it’s worth it. The only way you’re going to quiet that nagging voice in the back of your head is to find out what’s waiting on the other side.

Sagittarius: Go Somewhere New

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

As the explorer of the Zodiac, you feel the most recharged in the unfamiliar. The thrill of the unknown excites you, igniting a passion for life that helps you avoid thinking about the negative “what-ifs.” Lately, your work or health has left you feeling stagnant.

Try to explore in whatever way you can this week. You don’t have to travel across the world—even a trip to a new restaurant or store should satisfy your craving for newness. Once the Moon starts to wax again, you’ll have the energy and perspective needed to continue on your usual path.

Capricorn: Reflect And Regroup

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

Nobody works or judges themselves as hard as you do, Cap. You’re constantly trying to improve the lives of those around you. Your work ethic is commendable. But it can be hard to maintain perspective with your nose pressed to the grindstone. This week, try to get that perspective back.

Take some time to reflect on all your accomplishments so far this year. Don’t just think of shiny trophies and promotions. Think of the goals you’ve completed, the projects you’ve maintained, and the people you’ve helped. Then, give yourself a well-deserved and long overdue pat on the back.

Aquarius: Try Something New

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

This week, Saturn and Mercury have been flying under your sign in the 5th House of Pleasure. Consequently, it seems like you’re trudging through your daily life—not thriving in it. But these straight-laced planets won’t kill your buzz forever.

During the New Moon, refresh yourself by trying something completely new. This could be a new class, hobby, food, TV show, city, or otherwise. As long as it’s a near-foreign experience, you will get the necessary thrill (and satisfaction) your soul craves.

Pisces: Dive Into Nostalgia

(Vectorium/Shutterstock.com)

Like Cancer, you have a special connection to this week’s New Moon. As the last New Moon of your season, you’ll be feeling its lunar effects acutely. The urge to rest and reflect might be so strong that it translates as laziness or lack of motivation. Rather than beating yourself up over it, try leaning into it.

Your romantic, sentimental spirit loves all things nostalgic. So, dip into old photo albums, watch your favorite movies, or visit with a childhood friend. Taking a trip down memory lane is the perfect way to bide your time until this emotional New Moon passes.

More From Suggest

Well, Actually, These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Know-It-Alls

Can’t Get Along? Here’s How To Work Through These 4 Difficult Zodiac Pairings

12 Totally Unique Candles Perfect For Each Zodiac Sign