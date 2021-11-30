How To Start A Conversation On Tinder: The Ultimate Guide On Breaking The Ice

Online dating has its fair share of drawbacks, and coming up with an opening line is at the top of the list. While it’s tempting to send something nice and short like “hey,” these openers rarely get a response. When you’re trying to figure out how to start a conversation on Tinder, you want to make a lasting impression and stand out from the rest. Sending a message that says “hey” isn’t going to cut it.

Laurel House, a Relationship Expert at eHarmony, recommends thinking of your first message as a way to prompt a conversation. She recommends that you, “Think of your first outreach as ‘starter conversation,’ meaning that you are trying to START a conversation. Don’t just say ‘hey’ as your first outreach. ‘Hey,’ isn’t actionable, interesting, inviting, inspiring, or intriguing. It’s boring and sends a message that you don’t feel like putting in the time or energy to think of something interesting to talk about. Instead, ask what YOU want to be asked. Make sure that in addition to asking the question, you answer it yourself, but only briefly.”

Still, you may be unsure how to get the conversation started. Take these tips into consideration and try these Tinder opening lines to help break the ice:

Keep Your Message Short

You may find it tempting to send a long block of text detailing your interests and what you’re looking for in a partner, but this can be overwhelming to the recipient. No one has the time or the attention span these days to read these types of messages, especially if they’re receiving lots of messages every day. Your goal is to get a response, so stick to a simple greeting and one statement or question.

Here are some of the best Tinder openers to use when you’re looking to keep it simple:

Hey there! What are three words that best describe yourself?

Hey, you sound fun! How’s your week going?

How long have you lived in…?

Hello! Have anything exciting planned for this weekend?

Hi there! What are you looking for on Tinder?

Before sending someone a message on Tinder, review their profile and search for commonalities. Take note of the places they’ve traveled, any books or posters they have in the background of their photos, or a t-shirt they’re wearing with a band you’re familiar with. Commenting on these details in your first message is not only indicative of your effort but is more likely to receive a response.

Try using one of these Tinder opening lines:

I see you’re a [sports team] fan. Did you see last night’s game?

You ran the New York Marathon? So did I! How’d you do?

Cool, you like [band or musician]? I saw them play last year at the coliseum.

I enjoyed looking at some of your artwork. Is that a side gig or just a fun hobby?

I see you went backpacking around Europe last summer? Do you have any recommendations? I’ve been thinking of doing that myself.

Share A Bit About Yourself

When looking to start a conversation on Tinder, it’s important to open up and share a bit about yourself as well. You may want to start with a general question, but also share your own response to the question.

House also recommends starting with a conversation icebreaker that is a little more personal by sharing a little bit about yourself, “and then asking people about themselves in the similar broad subject that you shared about yourself.”

For example:

What was your favorite subject in school? Mine was math, which is probably why I’m an accountant.

What is your favorite holiday? I prefer Halloween as there tend to be more horror movies on TV.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? I just went on my first helicopter tour and I’m hooked!

Have you traveled anywhere recently? I just got back from Paris and it was unbelievable.

What shows are you streaming right now? I just started watching [TV show] the other day and it has been life-changing!

Ask A Thought-Provoking Question

What better way to get to know someone than by asking them questions? Thought-provoking inquiries tend to can offer insight into who a person is beyond their hobbies and general interests. They can reveal a person’s true values, goals, and inner self. Additionally, a thought-provoking question is more likely to capture the attention of the recipient and get you a response.

Give one of these Tinder opening lines a try next time you match with a potential partner:

If you could stop time, what would you do?

If you had a theme song, what would it be?

Have you ever done something you weren’t supposed to but it was worth it?

Do you place a bigger value on helping yourself, your family, or the world?

What do you feel has been the most important thing you’ve done in life so far?

Send Them A Compliment

Compliments can be a great way to start a conversation on Tinder, but you don’t want to come off creepy. Stick to general compliments about their choice of hobbies, skills, accomplishments, or anything else they share in their profile. Avoid commenting on their looks as it focuses too much on physical appearance and is usually a turn-off.

Try these tinder opening lines:

Those pies in your picture look incredible! You must be quite the baker.

Wow, you played basketball in college? You must be quite the athlete.

I like your style! You have a great sense of fashion.

Your profile is quite witty! You must be pretty smart.

I see you play guitar. I wish I was musically talented like you.

Send A Unique Pick-Up Line

Popular Tinder pick-up lines are often funny or cheesy. The more original they are, the more likely they are to get a response.

If you aren’t very creative, try one of these instead:

Your eyes are like Ikea…I get lost in them

There’s something wrong with my phone. It doesn’t have your number in it.

I’d like to take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks.

Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m searching for.

You know, I’m actually terrible at flirting. How about you try to pick me up instead?

Send A Funny GIF

Sending a funny GIF is a great way to break the ice and get a conversation rolling. It can be a flirty GIF saying hello, or a funny GIF that highlights your interests or personality. You’re more likely to get a response if you send a GIF that aligns with something in their profile.

Be Cheeky

Teasing someone you match with is not only a reliable flirting technique but it can also help you get noticed. These messages should be light and playful while avoiding judgment.

If you’re trying to be cheeky, try one of these best Tinder openers:

Be honest. Is that dog in your really yours or just a prop?

How’d you know I had a weakness for science nerds like myself?

Your favorite ice cream flavor is strawberry? Everyone knows the best flavor is chocolate chip cookie dough!

Damn, I was going to say that you’re absolutely perfect but I see you’re a Yankees fan. Unfortunately, I’m a Red Socks fan so I don’t see this working out.

If mozzarella isn’t in your top three kinds of cheese I’m going to have to unmatch you.

Initiate A Game

Another way to break the ice on Tinder is to initiate a game. There are plenty of games that will help you get to know someone while also offering plenty of opportunities to flirt.

Consider beginning a Tinder conversation with one of the following games: