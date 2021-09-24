How To Save Thousands of Dollars in Vet Bills

Like any red-blooded American, I wait to go to the doctor until it’s an absolute emergency. (What am I, a Rockefeller?)

But when it comes to my pets—or as I call them, my fur children—I try to keep their vet visits as regular as possible. After all, I want what’s best for my precious angel babies.

Unfortunately, I can’t pay the vet bill in Crazy Cat Mom Love. So, I needed to find a way to keep my pets healthy without going broke.

Enter PAWP, an online vet clinic that has changed the pet health care game forever. PAWP can save pet owners up to $5,000 in annual vet costs.

And with all that money you saved, you can spoil your pets with all the treats and toys they rightfully deserve.

What Is PAWP?

PAWP has brought quality but affordable vet care into the 2020s (finally) with its online two-for-one pet services. PAWP is a 24-hour online vet clinic, giving you access to qualified vet advice round the clock.

Whether 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., PAWP members can utilize the Ask a Vet feature for fast, real-time medical advice without appointments or wait times.

PAWP also offers an annual $3,000 emergency fund for unexpected vet bills. Just like humans, our pets can get sick or injured quickly and without warning.

Too often, people have to choose between giving their pet adequate care and not draining their savings account. It’s a heartbreaking decision—one that no pet owner should have to face. Luckily, PAWP’s emergency fund eases that financial burden. So, you can focus on getting your pet happy and healthy again without breaking the bank.

Get Peace Of Mind (And Save Some Pennies)

Being a pet owner can be stressful. Are they sick or just acting weird? What was that thing they just ate?! Are they mouthy because they need something, or are they being dramatic?

PAWP helps answer these questions from the comfort of your own home. Their 24-hour Ask a Vet feature, in particular, helps save money by avoiding unnecessary vet trips. (Did you know 60% of pet issues could be solved with an online vet?!) This includes any health, behavioral or nutritional question you might have regarding your pet.



Take, for example, the time I rushed my cat to the vet because of an ear infection. It turns out she didn’t have one; she just smelled bad. Regardless, I had to pay a hefty bill for my stinky cat.

Amira N. was able to avoid this snafu by using PAWP. “Our dog swallowed a mask on the playground. We were chatting with a vet within a minute,” Amira wrote. “Before PAWP, we took our dog directly to the animal hospital. This time, we confidently treated our dog safely at home.”

And in moments where emergency vet visits are necessary—luckily my cat hasn’t had a life threatening emergency (God forbid!)—it’s incredibly helpful to have some type of protection to offset costs.



Before PAWP, I never considered getting any protection for my pet. And because of PAWP, I now know PAWP is the only way to go.

PAWP Vs. Pet Insurance

I have to admit, as a crazy cat mom, I was a little embarrassed to realize I never thought about pet insurance. I insure my car, my house, even myself—so, why not my pets?

After I discovered PAWP, my skeptical cynic-self decided to look into pet insurance. If plain ol’ pet insurance was the more economical option, that would likely be the one to choose.

However, as I sifted through various insurance companies and plans, I quickly realized that PAWP is an insanely better deal.

According to Value Penguin, the average cost of dog insurance is $25 to $70 per month. For cats, the cost is around $10 to $40 a month.

Forbes’ data agrees, citing up to $1,000 in annual costs for a large dog breed. Forbes also found that after the age of two, pet insurance rates steadily increase. By the time your pet is seven years old, your base insurance rate could increase by 58%.

These insurance costs don’t factor in higher rates based on breed, age, and pre-existing conditions. (Yup, those exist for pets, too.) Moreover, $500 seems to be the average deductible across several major providers. PAWP doesn’t discriminate on those, and all pets are welcome for the same flat fee of $19/month. And yes, if they ever have an emergency related to a pre-existing condition, PAWP covers that, too.

With PAWP, you can protect up to six pets within a household for just $19 a month. That’s not $19 per pet; it’s $19 per month for all of them. There are also no deductibles, credit checks or copays. And most importantly, you don’t pay it back.

No pet insurance provider can offer that kind of deal—Trust me, I’ve checked.

Save Your Money With Their Emergency Fund

PAWP’s monthly membership fee of $19 adds up to around $228 a year. That investment in turn provides you with an emergency fund of up to $3,000 in vet bills and thousands of dollars saved in unnecessary vet visits.

It only takes one major catastrophe to drain a savings account. But with PAWP, pet owners don’t have to decide between giving their baby the care they need and paying the light bill. For some pets, this means life or death.

“I never realized how cold a vet could be,” Patricia S. wrote. “They told me if I couldn’t pay that night, they would turn us away. In other words, send him home to die. If it wasn’t for you guys, he would be dead by now. I cannot thank you enough.”

Sometimes, PAWP is there to help with your pet’s journey across the rainbow bridge. For example, PAWP gave Susan W. the ability to take her 17-year-old dog to the emergency room where he could pass peacefully in no pain. (I’m not crying; you’re crying.)

“PAWP’s doctor was absolutely correct and right on,” Susan wrote. “Thank you for being there when I need you.”

And with PAWP’s emergency fund, the vet bill is sent directly to PAWP. The service works with any vet in the United States and they pay directly before you leave the vet clinic. PAWP even lets you see the letter they send to your vet explaining their coverage.

Honestly, it’s pretty hard to beat $3,000 in coverage and countless unnecessary vet visits (and bills) for only $228 a year—that’s only 7.6% of your total coverage amount.

Quality Care For Your Pet Is Priceless

Depending on your pet’s health, PAWP can save you up to $5,000 in pet care costs in any given year. Using PAWP is like having a miniature vet right in your pocket.

This is especially helpful for new pet parents—looking at you, pandemic pet buyers. You’re not alone by the way—hundreds of people decided to adopt a new pet during the pandemic.

PAWP brings invaluable peace of mind to pet owners, both new and old. Plus, your pets will be healthier, happier, and more likely to live a long, full life. How’s that for a win-win?

Data shows that pets provide joy, companionship, compassion, and empathy in our lives. The least we could do is make sure we give them the best possible care.

And thanks to PAWP, it’s never been easier to do so.