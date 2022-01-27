This Oddly Satisfying Video Shows You’ve Been Rolling A Burrito Wrong Your Whole Life

Not knowing how to wrap a burrito like a pro, may sound like a first-world problem, but the struggle is real. Getting your burrito filling right may not seem too challenging, but getting it to roll is what makes us all stumble. Sideways panic eating to catch everything before it falls apart is a sign of burrito wrapping gone wrong!

Although we could always rely on Chipotle to turn out the perfect burrito rolls, it would be better to master how to make burritos ourselves. Arguably, most people find burrito-making tutorials to be a disappointment. In general, the techniques seem remarkably similar, and you could watch them over and over without being able to make a burrito to save your life.

Yet user Maria Hart posted a TikTok video that featured the perfect burrito roll and her technique proves that you’ve been rolling burritos incorrectly your whole life.

Rolling Burritos Is A Vibe

In the short clip, the caption reads, “Can you roll a burrito on your night off from taco bell?” In the background, Fleet Foxes’ “Can I Believe You” plays and a woman effortlessly rolls a burrito in less than 10 seconds.

Although Hart’s demonstration appears strikingly simple, the way in which she demonstrates how to fold a burrito is oddly satisfying. It might just have to do with how she wrapped the burrito in an effortless, precise motion. Plus, how she patted the dish gently at the end to demonstrate care. Nevertheless, watching this burrito get rolled is a vibe.

Quite a few users were intrigued by this outward expression of burrito affection implying it was the best part. One commenter suggested this may be the key to the best burrito roll, “If they don’t pat the burrito, it unrolls.”

While Hart’s burrito patting was endearing, her short clip also revealed one step that can make all the difference in making the perfect burrito.

How To Roll A Burrito The Right Way

Hart’s short burrito tutorial begins as many others do, with the filling placed directly in the center of the tortilla. It changes, however, when she spreads the filling outward toward the side edges using both sides of the tortilla. Continuing to spread the filling, she forms a v-shape with the sides before rolling.

According to one commenter, this key step ensures that the burrito stays secure. They explained, “the finished burrito is more like an envelope [than] a straight rolled piece of paper.”

Then, keeping the edges flipped over, she proceeded to fold over the bottom flap over the filling. However, she does not end there; she gripped the filling tightly and backs it up, making a tight roll. Lastly, she folded each corner toward the middle one at a time and continued to roll, until she has a perfect burrito. Remember to give a loving pat, pat, pat!

