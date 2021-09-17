How To Easily Make Microwaved Poached Eggs Without Using Any Special Tools

While it may seem like a bad mistake, poaching eggs in the microwave is actually undeniably easy and quite safe.

Interestingly enough, this unlikely breakfast hack was not born from TikTok. In fact, restaurants frequently use this technique to prepare time-consuming dishes like classic eggs benedict during the morning rush. And home cooks can also now enjoy the benefits of this time-saving technique.

But how do you recreate this simple restaurant trick at home without having an egg explosion? Read on to find out.

How To Make Easy Microwave Poached Eggs

It’s no secret that microwave eggs often get a bad rap, as there is the risk of them exploding due to pressure build-up. Although poaching an egg isn’t difficult, you shouldn’t randomly microwave an egg and hope for the best, as this will cause a disaster.

Instead, when you crave a poached egg, reach for an empty coffee or teacup and fill it with 1/2 cup of water. Next, gently crack your egg into the water, ensuring that it is completely submerged. Cover the cup completely with a small saucer before placing the egg in the microwave.

If you’re more of a risk-taker, you can microwave the egg for about one minute. Alternativey, you could take it slow and microwave the egg for 30 seconds on high. Then, check whether the whites of the egg are still runny and microwave for another 30 seconds.

Care must be taken, however, when removing the saucer from the top of the cup. Before you remove the cover, take a moment to wait, since the steam inside can escape and cause burns if you’re not careful.

With a slotted spoon, transfer the poached egg to a plate and season with salt and pepper to taste. If desired, repeat the steps for another poached egg in a fresh cup.

How To Serve Poached Eggs

Microwave poached eggs are incredibly easy to prepare, especially because they make time-consuming meals more accessible. Below are some mouthwatering ideas on how you can incorporate your poached eggs into your next meal.

In particular, poached eggs go well with toast, especially avocado toast. With the addition of meat or vegetables, you can easily customize this healthy protein-packed breakfast to suit your tastes.

Change it up by serving your poached eggs on sweet potato toast. These gluten-free lower carb “toasts” are the perfect accompaniment for your warm runny yolks.

Poached eggs aren’t strictly for breakfast. Add a poached egg to your ramen and instantly turn it into overdrive. Additionally, consider putting your eggs on your favorite pizza or bowl of pasta for a new and exciting taste.