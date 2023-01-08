‘Corn Riblets’ Is The Unexpected BBQ Recipe We Didn’t Know We Needed

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

“It’s corn, a big lump with knobs, it has the juice!” It’s now a viral fact that corn is delicious. When it comes to cooking up a corn recipe, you really can’t go wrong. But if you’re looking for a whole new way to prepare corn, we have you covered.

Corn riblets, also known as spiced corn ribs, just might become your next food obsession. A corn riblet is essentially corn on the cob gone wild with flavor, which comes from marination in a sauce and seasoned with savory spices. The cob is then sliced into quarter-sized stalks to resemble mouthwatering barbecue ribs.

Best of all, this easy-to-prepare, plant-based recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. In addition to being a brilliant vegetarian alternative to ribs, it can also be vegan.

How To Make Corn Riblets

Corn riblet recipes vary when it comes to sauces and spices, but the basic method allows whatever flavors you choose to shine. We like this recipe from AlphaFoodie that features a few BBQ spice staples you’re sure to already have in your pantry.

Ingredients

Corn Riblet Rub

2 cobs of corn, shucked, silk removed

1 tablespoon olive oil, or oil of choice

½ teaspoon salt

½ garlic powder

½ smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ onion powder

Spicy Mayo Dip

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sriracha or hot sauce of choice

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon cajun seasoning or chili powder

Note: To make the dip vegan, replace the mayo with a vegan alternative such as Follow Your Heart.

Instructions

Cut off both ends of the cobs (this will make the next step easier). Stand the cob vertically and slice it lengthwise down the center, then slice each half once more to quarter each cob. You should end up with 8 pieces. Set aside. To prepare the corn riblet rub, add all the seasoning in a small bowl with the oil and mix. Using a basting brush, spread the mixture onto the corn ribs. If you’re using an air fryer, preheat to 375°F and arrange the riblets in a single layer. Fry for 13-15 minutes or until the corn riblets are golden, crispy, and begin to curl (they will curl more in an air fryer than in an oven). If using an oven, preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. For crispy and curled corn riblets, bake for 25-30 minutes. (Note that you may need to increase the time, depending on your oven, to achieve the curling.) As the corn riblets bake, prepare the spicy mayo dipping sauce: Combine the mayonnaise, sriracha, lime juice, and cajun seasoning in a small bowl. Blend well. Top your corn riblets with the spicy mayo or dip them in it.

However you decide to serve your corn riblets, we’re betting you’ll make this addicting side (or main if you’re veggie) dish on repeat.

