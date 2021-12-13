How To Politely Leave A Holiday Party Early

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

‘Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry! It may be the most wonderful time of the year to gather with friends and family. But a cozy evening at home with a bottle of wine and a Hallmark special may sound even more appealing. Nevertheless, before you leave early from that holiday soiree, be sure you know how to handle your departure without being branded as a grinch.

If you are planning to leave a holiday party early, here are a few tips that will help you stay off the naughty list.

Bring The Host(ess) A Gift

Whatever the size or type of gathering, bringing the host or hostess a thoughtful gift is always a class act. Not only will it show your appreciation that you made the guest list, but it will certainly help you get invited again. In addition, a small gift of thanks can usually compensate for an early departure.

Give Them A Heads Up

If you’re planning your escape before you even show up to the party, it may be best to let the host or hostess know you will be leaving early. Further, if you tell them in advance, they will not be taken aback like they would’ve been if you dropped that bomb mid-bash. If you’re honest, they’ll probably be more understanding when the time comes for you to slip away.

Don’t Show Up Late

If you plan to leave midway through the celebration, plan to get to the party as soon as it starts. The worst thing you can do is arrive late, stay for a few minutes, and then slip out. As an alternative, offer to arrive early and help with set up. A helpful hand will never go unnoticed, especially with the host or hostess.

Have A Decent Excuse

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Thus, you should have a good reason for calling it quits at a party after a short period of time. While you don’t have to give a dramatic reason–like your house is on fire or your mother is in the emergency room–you should have something more simple lined up. Acceptable excuses can include blaming the babysitter, being ill, the Ring camera notifying you, or needing to walk the dog.

Have A Blast While You’re There

Even if yuletide get-togethers are not everyone’s cup of eggnog, try to make the most of the occasion, especially if you’re planning to leave early. Whether you’re watching the clock, sulking in the corner, or just looking bored, these actions send a clear message to the host that their party is lame. Instead do what you can to spread holiday cheer, and make your presence both a positive and memorable one before you leave.

Irish Goodbye

Although you have the option of saying your goodbyes quietly to the host or hostess, you can also give them an Irish farewell. Despite the fact that it may seem rude to leave a party without saying goodbye to anyone, it may sometimes be the best course of action. Anyone that’s been a host knows how hard it can be to deal with countless hellos and goodbyes while trying to entertain guests.

In some cases, if the host seems overwhelmed, an Irish goodbye may be the best move. Nevertheless, it’s always nice to thank them afterward for the party.

