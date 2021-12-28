How To Create A Cord-Cutting Spell: Severing Those Toxic Ties

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Do you feel tied to something or someone in your life that you wish you could break free from? A toxic ex? An addiction? A traumatic childhood memory that you just can’t get out of your mind? If the answer is yes, you may want to learn how to do a cord-cutting spell. People around the world swear by this popular ritual, which is designed to help you detach from negative forces in your life and heal the pain associated with them. Read on to learn more about this emotional-release technique and how you can do it on your own.

What Is The Purpose Of A Cord-Cutting Spell?

(Guitarfoto/Shutterstock.com)

At its essence, the practice of cord-cutting is about recovering healthy energy that has been lost to a negative force, whether it be a person, a place, a job, a bad habit, or something else that has damaged your life. Every time we interact with someone or something, we develop energetic cords that tie us to that person, place, or thing.

These cords aren’t always bad—often, they help us form deep, meaningful relationships with best friends and beloved family members. They also allow us to connect deeply with animals, nature, music, objects—basically anything we’re capable of forming an attachment to.

The problem is, when these people, places, or things no longer serve us in a healthy fashion, they start to drain us of our positive energy and drag us down with their negative energy. Remaining connected to these toxic ties can cause all sorts of physical, emotional, and spiritual problems, and will continue to weigh us down until we make a conscious effort to disconnect from them.

That’s where cord-cutting spells come into play. They are the method by which you can separate yourself from these unhealthy energy cords and work towards re-establishing and restoring the positive ones that may have faded away.

Cord-cutting spells are most frequently used to detach from former romantic partners or other types of toxic relationships. However, they can also be used to free yourself from almost anything that has a negative hold on your life, whether it be a painful memory, an addiction to something like cigarettes or alcohol, or a negative character trait.

In some cases, you may not even realize you have a negative energy cord that needs to be cut. Common “symptoms” of unhealthy cording include depleted energy levels, unexplained lethargy, anxiety, depression, difficulty making decisions and lowered immune function. If you’re experiencing any of these feelings and cannot figure out a specific cause, you may want to consider trying a cord-cutting spell.

What Do You Need For A Cord-Cutting Spell?

(Pedal to the Stock/Shutterstock.com)

While cord-cutting spells aren’t terribly complicated, there are a number of things you’ll need in order to be successful. For starters, the spell must be performed during a full moon or on a Sunday, as both represent the completion of a cycle and the start of something new.

You’ll also need two candles in different colors—one to represent you and one to represent the negative person, place, or thing you’re wishing to detach from.

Other objects you should gather include:

A lighter

An eight- to ten-inch piece of string

Two fire-proof bowls (use glass or ceramic) filled with sea salt

A smudging herb such as sage or palo santo

A flat plate or candle holders that can safely hold the candles

A photo. This one is optional—people usually include a photo when they are breaking free from a toxic person. If you choose to include a photo, make sure you have a fire-proof bowl in which it can be safely burned.

Crystals. These are also optional, but if you’re into crystals or want to learn more about them, we recommend including selenite and black kyanite. Both of these healing crystals remove negative energy and hold potent energy cord-cutting powers.

How To Do A Cord Cutting Spell

(Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock.com)

Now comes the practical part: how to perform a cord-cutting spell. Keep in mind that there are different ways to carry out this spell depending on what kind of cord you are cutting (i.e., an ex-lover, a traumatic memory or event, an addiction, etc.). The method we’re outlining here is a general one that can be applied to any type of toxic energy you wish to cut out of your life.

To begin, use your sage to cast a circle and create a safe, sacred space around yourself. This is also a good time to say a prayer and/or ask for protection from unwanted energy. If there’s any other type of ritual you like to perform before initiating a spell, go ahead and do it.

Next, tie the ends of your string together to form a circle. Twist the string to form two loops and place the loops over each candle, tightening them at the top so they’re close to the wick. If your candles can stand up safely on their own, place them into the two bowls of salt. You can also use a candle holder or place the salt and candles on a flat plate—whatever is sturdiest and safest. If you’re using crystals, place them in the bowl or on top of the plate. Light the candles.

Once you know the candles are stable and burning safely, close your eyes. Visualize what you’re wanting to break free from. For example, if it’s an ex, picture their face and imagine yourself interacting with them. If it’s a place or a memory, picture it as something you are observing from afar.

Open your eyes. If you’re using a photo, lower it into one of the candle flames and hold it over your fire-proof bowl to collect the ashes as it burns. Recite the following line in a calm, clear voice: “I now sever and release any and all energetic cords that do not serve my highest good. I release you and I release me from these binds. All cords are destroyed, across all dimensions, times, and planes, never to return again.”

Next, wait until the string connecting the two candles catches the flame (if it’s taking too long, you can give it a careful nudge yourself). As the string burns and the flame moves across to the other candle, say: “I hereby banish these energetic cords and recover now all energy that was once lost. My energy flows back to me, filling me once again with vitality and creating now a peaceful energetic boundary of love and light.”

Once the string has burned all the way over to the other candle, close your eyes again and imagine all the positive energy that has been depleted coming back into you. Picture the negative person, place, or thing fading away completely. Continue this practice as the candles burn all the way down to the bottom (this may take some patience on your part, but we promise it’s worth it!). Once the candles go out on their own, the spell is sealed.

The final step is clean up—remove and discard any wax left in the bowls, pour the salt and photo ashes into a stream, pond, or another type of water source (even your toilet bowl is acceptable in a pinch!). Close your eyes and say the following: “Spirit of the water, please accept and wash away any of (person, place, or thing’s name) remaining energy. I release it from whence it came. Thank you.” Complete the ritual by closing your circle with your sage and reciting a prayer of your choice.

In the days after performing your first spell, pay attention to how you feel. It’s likely you’ll feel lighter, happier, and more at ease with yourself. But if you don’t notice a major difference right away, don’t despair. Sometimes it takes a while for toxic cords to dissipate completely—especially if you’ve been holding on to them for a very long time. Have faith and remember that you can always try again!