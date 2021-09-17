You May Not Be Cleaning Your Rug The Right Way–Here’s How To Do It Correctly

If you’re in the habit of vacuuming your carpets and rugs a few times a week, that’s a great first step. However, cushioned flooring needs a little more attention every now and then.

Once or twice a year they should get a full-on deep cleaning. High-traffic areas may need more than that. It’s no surprise that deep cleaning your rugs will keep the integrity and quality of them for much longer.

Of course, you could hire a company to clean your carpets. However, if you want to save some cash, you can always DIY. You can even make your own cleaner.

DIY Rug Cleaner

There are tons of recipes for DIY cleaners for carpets and rugs. But the easiest (and cheapest) you can make is with the stuff you probably already have.

According to Bob Vila, the expert in all things home improvement, you’ll need some dish soap, warm water, a bucket, and a scrub brush. Make sure to use warm water, and not hot. Using hot water can cause long-term damage to your rugs.

Step One

Make your DIY cleaner by adding a few cap fulls of dish soap to warm water. Spot test the cleaner on the rug, and as long as the colors don’t bleed, the cleaner should be fine. Remove excess dirt and debris by first vacuuming, shaking out, or using a rug beater on your rugs. Next take your rug outside to get sudsy.

Step Two

Using the scrub brush or sponge, add the soapy mixture to the rug until it’s sudsy. Allow it to sit for several minutes. Then, using a hose, rinse off the suds until the water runs clear.

Step Three

Remove the water using a squeegee in the direction of the rug nap. Then, allow the rug to air dry in the sun. You can also use a large box fan to expedite the drying process. Setting the rug on blocks or risers to allow for air flow underneath can also aide in the drying process.

Step Four

After the rug is dry, bring the rug back indoors. Use a soft brush or vacuum to loosen the fibers that may have become compacted.

Important Notes

Rugs that fair well with this method of cleaning include cotton, olefin, and nylon rugs. But still, always read your rug’s label for information on its material. This is because some rugs may need to be professionally cleaned. Oriental rugs, Persian rugs, and Turkish rugs are some examples.