How Bear Grylls Got Prince George to Eat a Live Ant

Bear Grylls doesn’t play games. He drinks his own urine and wrestles with live animals for fun and profit. But in a very strange turn, come to find out Prince George of the royal family is a huge fan of Grylls, and in a recent meet-up, the young prince showed just how committed he was to Bears Grylls lifestyle choices. To show how determined he was to impress Grylls, he ate a live ant.

Grilling Grylls

So Bear Grylls was recently at Prince William’s King Cup Event to show support for the royal family. Grylls was approached by the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, who had let Grylls know that Prince George was a superfan and asked if Grylls would come say hello to him.

Not one to snub the royal family, Grylls agreed and took a quick moment to meet the young prince. Suffice it to say, things turned to “bug-eating” pretty quickly, though it is usually the last resort on his show.

Prince George of the Jungle

Within minutes of meeting Prince George, Grylls got inspired and just went full primal almost immediately after seeing a stream of ants on the ground. “We need to eat” Grylls told the little prince, whose eyes immediately lit up. “REALLY?” the Prince asked. Yes, really, said Grylls. George wasted no time and ate the ant as if it was second nature for a young prince to chew up little bugs.

He told Grylls that the ant tasted ‘zingy’, and that leaves the rest of wondering what ‘zingy’ tastes like. Grylls then went on Good Morning Britain and told the story with a wide smile plastered across his face. Of course, that wasn’t the end of the odd tale by any means.

Someone Call PETA

After his talk show appearance, Twitter blew up (as it so often does) calling out Bear Grylls for his insect abuse. Within an hour of the interview, Grylls’ Twitter feed was slammed with hate and rage and buckets of sympathy for the ant, with some people going so far as to call him a “douchebag'” which is to say, call him Twitter’s favorite insult.

He was also called “evil” and told to “bog off,” which we are assuming is a much more polite British version of “F-off.” But believe it or not, there are some merits to insect-eating.

Ant Eaters Unite

There are many people in the scientific field who think insects will very much be an effective way to end world hunger for the masses, and that the little buggers provide a decent amount of protein, which they do. There are many countries in the world that eat insects, and though it isn’t common here yet, that doesn’t mean it won’t be someday.

We are simply pointing this out to show that Grylls and the prince are by no means doing something terribly unique or unheard of on the world stage.

Grylling Ants

At the end of the day, this just seemed like a weird power play. Bear Grylls took his one chance to command a royal family member and it worked. He got the potential future king of England to eat an insect on-demand.