100% Of Women Surveyed Said This Genius Cooling Mist Helped With Hot Flashes And Night Sweats

Nothing is more frustrating than having a hot flash (or several hot flashes) in the middle of a busy day. The dreaded feeling of warmth creeping up your neck usually comes on at the most inopportune time. (In the middle of a business meeting, anyone?) They can affect your whole body and your mood. Plus, they can have a detrimental effect on your work performance and ability to focus.

At night, hot flashes can disrupt sleep and decrease sleep quality. While they’re common for women approaching or going through menopause, they can definitely be intense and super uncomfortable. Some women can experience hot flashes for more than ten years, so it’s imperative to take action. I mean, you could just try to power through but there are alternatives.

Kindra Cool Down Mist is a possible solution that’s safe, science-backed, and plant-powered. You can take this convenient spray with you everywhere and keep it on your bedside table for relief at night.

Keep It Cool With Kindra

Formulated with aloe, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid, this refreshing mist calms and soothes the face. It’s fragrance-free and hypoallergenic making it a good choice for even those with sensitive skin. The spray is also hormone-free and made in partnership with OB/GYNs and leading chemists. The mist instantly reduces the intensity of hot flashes, but maximum effects will be felt within 20 minutes.

You can use it any time of day, whenever you need it! Whether you spray it on after exercising, while working in the yard, or mid-hot-flash, it’ll help you cool down immediately.

In an independent consumer study, 100% of women reported feeling their hot flashes and night sweats were less severe. In addition, 87% of women reported feeling calmer after applying the spray. The mist can also help with skin hydration and moisturization and will keep your skin cool for up to two hours after application.

One Amazon reviewer said, “This product is amazing, one spray around my neck and chest I instantly feel cooled down. I carry this in my purse so I always have it whenever a hot flash spikes. It leaves absolutely no residue on my skin or clothes, and the fragrance-free formula is so refreshing! I will never go back to stinky menthol products again!!”

Another reviewer raved, “I’ve been leaving it by my bed and using it right before I go to sleep. I spray my neck and chest. I don’t toss and turn as much because I am hot. They need to start selling this Kindra Cool Down Mist in a much larger bottle; whether you are suffering from peri-menopause, menopause, or you just have a real problem dealing with heat, or feeling too hot, this product is a Godsend! Thank You!”

Menopause can suck, there’s no denying that. Luckily, more and more brands are developing products to help ease cumbersome symptoms that can have a real impact on our lives. While simple, a quick mist with a targeted cooling spray like Kindra Cool Down Mist could go a long way in providing relief.

