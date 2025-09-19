hollywood-power-couple-announce-split.

A major Hollywood director and his actress-model girlfriend are splitting up.

Beetlejuice director Tim Burton, 67, and Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci, 60, announced their split in a joint statement on Friday.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” the former Hollywood couple explained in a joint statement to the AFP.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci in 2024. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Burton and Bellucci first met briefly at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival while both were in other relationships. They reconnected in 2022 when Bellucci presented Burton with a Lumière Award at the Lumière Festival in France.

Their relationship sparked rumors when they were seen arm-in-arm in Madrid, Spain. However, they didn’t publicly confirm their romance until attending the Rome Film Festival in October 2023, per PEOPLE.

Burton also attended the premiere of Bellucci’s film Maria Callas: Lettere e Memorie to support her. News coverage described Burton as “so in love and happy,” according to The Independent.

Meanwhile, Burton cast Bellucci as a major character in 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Tim Burton is No Stranger to High-Profile Romances

Of course, the Batman director is no stranger to high-profile Hollywood romances.

Before Bellucci, Burton was with actress Helena Bonham Carter from 2001 to 2014. They had two children, son Billy (born 2003) and daughter Nell (born 2007). They also worked together on many films, such as Sweeney Todd, Dark Shadows, Alice in Wonderland, Corpse Bride, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Hollywood couple Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton in 2012. (Photo by Sean Dempsey – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Although they were never married, Bonham Carter referred to the end of the relationship as “a divorce,” according to PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Bellucci married French actor Vincent Cassel, known for Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, in 1999. The couple had two daughters, Deva in 2004 and Léonie in 2010. They separated in 2013.