holiday-passenger-punches-an-airport-worker-over-and-over-again-in-wild-video

Brawl in Terminal 1: Harrowing footage shows an enraged passenger unleashing a series of blows on a punch drunk airline worker.

Videos by Suggest

Bystanders recorded the dramatic incident when an irate passenger struck an employee at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The confrontation on November 10 in Terminal 1 was triggered by a problem during check-in.

In the shocking footage, a passenger dressed in green is captured delivering a flurry of punches to a stunned airport employee near the check-in counter.

The beatdown continues until a security guard eventually steps in to separate the two. As the enraged flyer is escorted away, the shaken staffer shouts and points at him.

District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Azman Shariat later detailed the incident.

“The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between the two after the passenger was late during the checking-in process,” Shariat explained to The Star. “This then led to a fight.”

However, despite the repeated blows, it wasn’t exactly the thrashing of a lifetime.

Azman Shariat reported that the worker sustained minor injuries during the altercation. No arrests were made.

Meanwhile, armchair experts from around the world weighed in on the footage. In The Star‘s YouTube post, onlookers’ opinions were mixed.

“Nowadays, with so many selfish people with poor-upbringing, [the] customer is definitely not always right,’ one onlooker insisted. “Arrived late at check-in, is the customer’s fault,” another video watcher agreed.

That said, other viewers took the side of the passenger pugilist.

“Staff should be trained to handle difficult customers. Say sorry, too late to check in, can help you find next flight or something like that. Last time i was early and had no issue but check in staff so unhelpful,” one empathetic internet denizen wrote.

“Whoever is wrong, don’t fight with customers. This is a poorly trained staff, that is not suitable to work at the front counter,” a second onlooker agreed.

Some onlookers even had some suggestions on how the brawling passenger should be punished.

“Tell that passenger to fight with the police – then he will keep on saying ‘thank you’ to the police only,” one justice server quipped.

“No employee should be allowed to receive abuses from customers, so banning the customers from flying again is the most appropriate punishment,” another viewer suggested.