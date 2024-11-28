Planes Collide Twice in One Day at Boston’s Airport, Forces Hundreds to Rebook Flights

On Monday two separate plane collisions took place at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

According to The Independent, the first collision happened on Monday afternoon and involved an American Airlines flight and a Frontier Airlines plane. Apparently, the Frontier airline, holding 200 passengers, was awaiting its departure when an American Airlines flight clipped the plane’s wing.

(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the American Airlines plane had just landed from London. Although there were no reported injuries, all passengers were told to exit the flight.

A spokesperson for American Airlines spoke about the incident saying, “The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

Frontier Airlines also commented on the collision. They added, “No injuries were reported among passengers or crew on the Frontier aircraft.”

The passengers aboard the Frontier Airlines flight were forced to rebook their flight to Texas. As compensation, Frontier offered travelers the option to rebook with the airline or receive a full refund. In addition to that, all passengers received a $100 travel credit.

The second collision occurred between a tug vehicle that was towing a JetBlue plane and a Cape Air flight that had just landed from Nantucket. The Cape Air flight was rather small, only holding two pilots and three passengers. Although the plane did not contain many people, all involved in the collision were taken to the hospital for safety precautions.

A spokesperson for JetBlue released a statement after the collision. They said, “The tug has been removed from service, and the JetBlue aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will investigate this incident.”