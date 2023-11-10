Hoda Kotb Absent From ‘Today’ After Cryptic Social Media Post

After uploading an Instagram post with cryptic quotes, Today host Hoda Kotb is absent from the morning show.

Today host Hoda Kotb was nowhere to be found during a recent taping of the show. The morning show host gave no reason for her absence.

Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin took Hoda’s place for the day. Hoda gave no indication of why or for how long she would be missing but appeared to only take the day off.

Her absence follows an Instagram post she uploaded including one of her daughters. In the photo, her daughter is looking out of a window.

Hoda simply captioned the post, “Goodnight,” with a heart emoji.

After uploading the sweet nighttime snap, she uploaded a cryptic text post about finding virtue in rest. The post, reading, “There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Use both and overlook neither,” could explain the morning show host’s recent absence.

Hoda captioned the text post, “Happy Thursday xx”

Hoda Kotb’s Healing Journey

In late October 2023, Hoda took to Instagram and uploaded a text post that seemed to refer to her battle with cancer in the past.

The host didn’t include a picture of herself in the post, only captioning it with a single red heart emoji.

The quote read, “The healer also needs healing. The planner also needs surprises. The giver also needs to receive. The thoughtful also needs to be thought of. The considerate also need to be considered.”

In a recent segment, the Today host recalled a time in her life when she was “barely functioning.”

At the time, Hoda was going through a divorce with ex-husband Burzis Kanga while simultaneously fighting breast cancer.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Hoda explained, “I went through a divorce and breast cancer simultaneously, and I remembered in that time barely functioning, and I was thinking to myself like, ‘Is this it? Is this how it goes?’”

She later assured fans she was doing better, making self-care one of her main priorities.

“You realize when you’re on solid ground again, and you look back, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh I didn’t take an hour for myself,’ there were all the things I never ever did that I am doing today that make such a difference,” Hoda finished.