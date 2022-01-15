‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’ Fans Still Want An Update On Seymour, Retired Surgeon Living In Roach Infested Home

TLC’s Hoarding: Buried Alive is one of the channel’s most popular reality shows. It gives viewers a look inside people’s homes, as well as their minds, as the show explores how and why people become hoarders. One of those people, a retired surgeon who is introduced as only Seymour, garnered a lot of fan sympathy due to his dire circumstances, including an extreme roach infestation that followed him wherever he went.

Most of the people featured on the show struggle with letting go of things, even when they’re broken or of no use — some hoarders even keep their garbage. Others are constantly shopping and bringing more objects into their homes, leading to a house so full of stuff that people can hardly move in it.

Fans Want To Know More About Seymour

Many of the people on the show stick in viewers’ minds, but there was one who captivated almost everyone who watched his episode. Seymour, a retired orthopedic surgeon, starred in a Season 8 episode of the show that aired in 2014.

His hoarding led to a huge cockroach infestation in his home that ended up following him even when he would leave the house. His daughter-in-law said that, after a visit from him, her own house was infested with the roaches.

Seymour started hoarding more than a decade before he featured on the show after a tough divorce. His children and their spouses tried over the years to help him stop hoarding, but nothing they did made a difference. Over the course of the episode, Seymour’s house was cleared out and a pest control company did their best to get rid of the roaches.

“The Absolute Worst I Had Seen” – Pest Control

Stephen Scian, the owner of the extermination company hired to tackle the issue, told Pest Control Technology, “This was the absolute worst I had seen.” At the time, Scian had over 15 years of experience in the pest control industry. “The best way I could ‘ballpark a figure’ is that in any 10-foot by 10-foot area there were hundreds of thousands of roaches. Every time I lifted a can or small box I would see 100 or 200 roaches, and there were countless items in this house.”

Many viewers wanted to know what happened to Seymour after watching his episode, but there’s not a lot of information. TLC did add an update at the end of his episode, saying that he moved into a retirement home and had begun building a relationship with his granddaughter in a clean environment. However, that was in 2014. No one is sure what his life is like these days, but viewers of the show continue to wish him the best.

Viewers Continue To Be Supportive

In a YouTube clip from his episode, people flooded the comments with their thoughts on Seymour’s situation — and their well wishes for his future. One person wrote, “He seems like such a nice man who just is having a hard time with mental health.”

Another commented, “He’s committed his life to saving people. It’s sad how little emotional support our medical personal [sic] get. He SAVED people. The least we can do is help our doctors and nurses after they leave the field..they are literally HEROES.”

