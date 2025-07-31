‘His Love Continues to Remain’: Singer Speaks out Following Death of Famed Father

The son of British opera singer David Rendall has broken his silence, thanking fans for their support after his father’s passing.

The great English tenor died last Monday at the age of 76. His son, 30-year-old British baritone Huw Montague Rendall, took to Instagram following his father’s death.

“On the 21st July 2025, our dear Dad, David Rendall, passed away peacefully in the New Forest surrounded by his family,” the singer began in the caption alongside a black and white photo of his father performing.

“The wealth of love and generosity, compassion and patience this great man gave the world will be sorely missed,” he continued. “His love continues to remain and fill us all and guide us all through this painful time.”

George Newton-Fitzgerald (as An Old Gypsy) and David Rendall (as Manrico) in the Welsh National Opera’s production ‘Il Trovatore’ at the New Theatre. (Photo by Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images)

Huw also promised to dedicate his next performance to his late father.

“Tonight, at Glyndebourne, a place we all call our musical home, we will dedicate the performance of Le Nozze di Figaro in his memory. Dad, every note I sing from now until I join you will hold you in its core. Thank you, friends, colleagues, and fans, for your hundreds of messages of best wishes.”

Of course, Huw Montague Rendall’s post’s comments was filled with well wishers.

“Heartbroken for you and your family’s tremendous loss, sending you love and strength,” one onlooker wrote. “Sorry for your loss, Huw. Your father was such a great singer. Thinking of you and your family,” another person added.

“May singing for him tonight and going forward soothe your grief. My condolences, Huw,” a third fan wrote.

The Beloved Opera Singer’s Death Reportedly Followed a Series of Health Setbacks

Meanwhile, no official cause of death for the singer has been disclosed. According to the classical music platform SlippeDisc, the singer faced persistent health challenges over the last two decades, linked to injuries sustained in a stage collapse in Denmark.

Rendall’s wife, mezzo-soprano Diana Montague, said via the Daily Echo that the family is “deeply saddened at the loss of David.”

David Rendall onstage. (Photo by Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images)

“He leaves a big hole in our lives,” Montague added. “We are very lucky to have his legacy of beautiful recordings, photographs, and, of course, our wonderful family who hold David so dearly in their hearts.”

“David was a tour-de-force and we have lost a great artist, dear friend, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He will stay with us forever in our hearts and in every note we sing,” she concluded.