Hip-Hop Star Confirms He’s Now a Father of 13

A 26-year-old rising hip-hop star just announced the arrival of his (alleged) 13th child… proving his talents extend well beyond the recording studio.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again (aka NBA YoungBoy), who was famously pardoned by President Donald Trump for a firearms conviction, announced that his current wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, has welcomed their third child, bringing his grand total of offspring to allegedly a baker’s dozen.

The hip-hop artist, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, announced the big baby news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a video on his story.

In the clip, the proud dad couldn’t help but comment as his wife enjoyed a snack from her hospital bed, “My gangsta had her baby.”

“How do you feel?” the “Right Foot Creep” artist asked. “Relieved,” Mychelle shot back.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reportedly Has Children with at Least Seven Partners

Before the latest addition to their ever-expanding roster, he and Mychelle (whom he married in 2023, per PEOPLE) welcomed their daughter, Alice, in August 2021, and a son, Klemenza Tru, in September 2022. The couple has been raising their brood in Utah, where YoungBoy was under probation for federal gun charges until he received a pardon from Trump.

Prolific father, hip-hop star, NBA Youngboy, performs. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Keeping up with NBA YoungBoy’s family tree is a full-time job. In addition to the three children he shares with his wife, he has two kids, Kayden and Armani, with his ex Nisha; a son, Kamiri, with Starr Dejanee (and also helps raise her son, Kamron); a son, Taylin, with an ex named Nia; a son, Kacey, with influencer Jania Meshell; a daughter, Kodi Capri, with actress Drea Symone; and a son, Kentrell Jr., with Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

His children have been featured in several of his music videos, including “Death Enclaimed,” “Purge Me,” and “Kacey Talk.” Officially, YoungBoy has at least 11 children. However, some reports suggest the number could be as high as 13.