Hilary Duff Speaks out About Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group’ Essay

Weeks after Ashley Tisdale reflected on her “toxic mom group” experience, Hilary Duff speaks out about the opt-ed.

While appearing on the podcast Call Her Daddy, the Lizzie McQuire alum was asked about the controversial situation. Although she didn’t directly name the members of the alleged toxic mom group, she did say the situation made her “really sad.”

“I honestly felt really sad,” she explained. “I was, like, pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad.”

Duff also stated she has become friends with different groups of moms since becoming one herself. “So I think I just was like, ‘Woah,'” she continued. “It sucks to read something that’s, like, not true. And it sucks on behalf of, like, six women in all of their lives.”

The actress/singer then noted that the essay was published at the “craziest time” of her life. She released Luck… or Something, her first album in a decade, on Friday.

In her essay, Tisdale spoke out about a “toxic mom group” she was previously a part of.

“I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story,” she wrote. “I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me.”

The High School Musical alum stated she cut ties with the group because she felt it was “too high school.”

“Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed, thinking, ‘Maybe I’m not cool enough,'” she continued. “All of a sudden, I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out.”

Hilary Duff Also Discussed Her Husband’s Public Reaction to the Essay

Along with sharing her own thoughts, Duff also reacted to her husband Matthew Koma’s public statement about the essay.

In his reaction, Koma parodied Tisdale’s writing with his own headline, which read, “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Duff pointed out that she didn’t know her husband was going to speak out about the essay publicly. “Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh,” she declared. “So I was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God.’ But I also don’t censor him, and I don’t tell him what he can and can’t post. He is so, like, fierce for me, and, like, I love him for that.”

Besides the Call Her Daddy interview, Duff previously spoke out about the toxic mom group drama by telling The Los Angeles Times, “On the days when crazy s— happens, I go home and quiet the noise.”