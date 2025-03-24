High School Girls Basketball Coach Fired After Being Caught on Camera Pulling a Player By the Ponytail

A high school girls’ basketball coach has been fired after he was caught on camera pulling a player by the ponytail during a game.

According to NBC News, the incident happened just after Northville High School lost to La Fargevile, 43-37, in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D Finals. Northville player Hailey Monroe, who scored 12 points during the game, appeared to be crying after the game. Her coach, Jim Zullo, came from behind Monroe and pulled her hair.

Zullo then appeared to be yelling at Monroe before teammate Ahmya Tompkin stepped in. Multiple media outlets confirmed that Tompkins is the high school coach’s great-niece.

Following the incident, the school district released a statement. “The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply disturbed by, the conduct of the Coach of the Girls’ Varsity basketball team during the Class D New York State championship game,” the statement reads. “The District is committed to ensuring that this type of behavior has no place within our programs, and we will continue to uphold the values of respect and integrity that our athletes, families, and community expect and deserve.”

The district then added, “This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District. We assure the public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously, and the District is actively addressing it. The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident.”

The High School Coach Apologized For His Actions

In a statement obtained by Albany’s WNYT, now-former high school basketball coach Zullo apologized for his actions.

“I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community,” he stated. “As a coach, under no circumstances. It is unacceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry.”

Zullo is reportedly a New York State Basketball Hall of Fame member. He previously led Shenendehow High School to the Class A state title. He came out of coaching retirement at the encouragement of his wife, who passed away last year from cancer.

Concluding his statement, Zullo expressed gratitude for having had the cache to coach the team. “Especially last season,” he pointed out. “Which was a difficult time for our family.”

He then added he was proud of the girls and wished them well.