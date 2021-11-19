High Blood Pressure Medication, Pre-Packed Cupcakes, And More Recent Product Recalls

With supply chain issues making some products difficult to get a hold of, being observant at the grocery store is more vital than ever, especially since a host of products have recently been recalled. The reason behind the recalls vary and include previously unknown cancer risks, undeclared allergens, as well as metal bits in food products.

A blood pressure medication has been recalled after the pharmaceutical company that produces it discovered higher than acceptable levels of a carcinogenic ingredient while testing a batch.

There was also a recall from Flower Foods, the makers of Tastykake cupcakes and Tastykake Krimpets, after a warning from one of their vendors.

A brand of organic hummus has also recalled its product this month. The hummus contained chickpeas, which was to be expected, but there was another ingredient added that wasn’t revealed on the packaging, leading to an allergen alert.

If you still have one of these products in your home, you may want to toss it out or follow guidelines for a refund. More on that below.

High Blood Pressure Medication Being Recalled Due To Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets after it found higher than usual levels of a known carcinogen in the high blood pressure medication. Only certain batches of this medication have been voluntarily recalled, however.

Hummus Recall In 23 States Due To Undeclared Allergen

Packaged baked goods should just be a treat for a sweet tooth, but contaminants in two popular Tastykake brand snacks could result in a not-so-sweet situation. Flower Foods, which is the maker behind the snacks, has issued a recall on both its brands of Tastykake cupcakes and Krimpets after it found there was a possibility that small pieces of metal made their way into the products.

Popular Packaged Cupcakes Recalled Due To Potentially Containing Metal Pieces

Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hummus has been recalled after a common allergen didn’t make its way onto the back label’s ingredients list. A whopping 23 states have recalled the product, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, and Massachusetts.

