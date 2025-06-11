hgtv-star-involved-a-physical-altercation-while-defending-his-father

An HGTV star was cited after being involved in a physical altercation during a recent Las Vegas trip.

According to TMZ, Tarek El Moussa was involved in a physical altercation with another man who was allegedly harassing his father. The incident occurred last Thursday at The Palazzo, located within The Venetian Resort.

A witness to the incident stated the scene was “and” and noted the victim was “seriously roughed up.”

Although Las Vegas police officers cited him for the altercation, the HGTV star was not arrested. He received a citation for battery. All involved parties reportedly refused medical attention.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to the battery incident. Moussa was the only one cited.

Along with his father, El Moussa’s mother, Dominique El Moussa, his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and Heather’s parents were also on the trip. The couple shared photos and videos of their trip on Instagram.

In one of the posts, it was revealed that El Moussa was speaking at an event while on the trip.

“Not our average Vegas trip,” Heather wrote in the caption. “Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the trip.”

Heather then shared, “We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes – our world, our work, and of course, the glam.”

The fellow HGTV star further shared, “Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together.”

Tarek El Moussa Attends Daughter’s Graduation Following Las Vegas Graduation

Following the Las Vegas altercation, Tarek El Moussa attended his daughter Taylor’s middle school graduation.

In a joint Instagram post, El Moussa’s ex-wife and fellow HGTV star, Christina Haack, praised Taylor for her latest accomplishment.

“Taylor, we are so proud of you and so excited for you to turn heads into the next stage of your life,” Haack wrote. “Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light, we all love and adore you.”

She further wrote, “We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future… love you baby. High school here we come!!!”

The joint post included photos of Haack and El Moussa’s blended family. Christina even stood next to Heather, which fans quickly took notice of.

“Can I just say I am OBSESSED with the fact Heather is on Christina’s side,” one fan wrote. “What women empowerment & truly having one another’s back… Not the couple, then Christina… I’m here for this allllll day.”

Another fan then added, “Definitely how a blended family should treat each other.”