HGTV Star Addresses ‘Devastating’ Health Rumors

An HGTV favorite is flipping the script on some “devastating” health rumors.

Love It or List It interior designer Hilary Farr has had to go online to confirm that, despite what you might’ve seen on social media, she is very much “alive and well.” The beloved TV personality was responding to bogus AI images of her in an oxygen mask that went viral, alongside a dramatic caption claiming the doctor treating her “cancer” announced she might not “make it” or appear on TV again.

“Ta daaa. I’m alive, very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say,” the 74-year-old joked in the Wednesday Instagram video, shutting down the fake news report she was starring in.

“So, look at this thing, really?” Farr continued, taking a jab at the less-than-convincing “crazy, AI stuff.”

“It’s so badly done. I hope none of you would really take any of this seriously and realize it is just fake beyond words,” the Canadian-British TV personality told her fans.

“Well, I’m here to prove that. So, just checking in. All’s good with me, hope all’s good with you,” the HGTV star concluded.

HGTV Fans Rally Behind Hilary Farr

Fans flooded the comments, both relieved and impressed, celebrating her takedown of the AI-generated nonsense while also noting that she looked suspiciously fabulous for someone on their deathbed.

“I’m so relieved and grateful that you’ve set the record straight. It’s awful what some people have chosen to do with AI. Happy Thanksgiving, Hilary!” one top comment read.

Hilary Farr in 2017. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

“You should be able to sue, people are behind this AI bull 💩 it is so not cool, family will call scared not knowing this stuff is not real, it’s defaming,” a second outraged fan added.

“Glad you are addressing this AI stuff. Deception is growing strong in America. Sad that we can’t trust anything anymore,” a third fan chimed in.

You look beautiful, Hillary!!! I don’t know why igots [slang for buttocks, dear readers] make up those lies,” yet another fan wrote.

The Love It or List It star had previously told PEOPLE in 2021 that she secretly battled breast cancer after a 2014 diagnosis. Farr has reportedly been in remission since 2022.