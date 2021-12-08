HGTV Renovation Shows Give Viewers Unrealistic Budget Goals, Here’s Why

News has leaked on how much HGTV actually spend on most of their televised home renovations, and it seems the cost is much higher than what the channel had indicated prior. While HGTV is the network most couples go to openly dream about owning their own homes, it seems with the recent news has genuinely shocked some fans of the channel and got some people talking.

No Money, Mo Problems

First thing you’ll notice is that all these shows have the couples set a budget for their renovations, and always insist the couple stays within that price range. But The New Yorker has discovered that the price that gets mentioned on air is very rarely how much the actual renovations cost.

The reality is, the goods and services are often discounted for the sake of the producers, but we don’t get to see that part. It is quickly pointed out that the $1,000 kitchen makeover may actually be closer to $3,000, but HGTV get a huge discount because their work is featured on the TV show. It clearly sends a mixed message to the people watching, who then form an unrealistic idea of how money they would need for similar renovations.

Who Can You Trust?

In a statement to Insider, HGTV tried to clarify, “Design work is paid for by homeowners. HGTV pays for some labor or costs to expedite production if needed, but generally, homeowners are paying for their services. And, they may have access to discounted services or goods.”

It is a bit of a tangled web, because it is nice they provide that to the people they help, yet they made the information unavailable until now, which has upset some people.

House Hunters is another show that was brought under fire for dishonesty. While the show portrays people house hunting and eventually agreeing on the house they want, it has also come to light those people have already chosen their homes, and the “house hunting” part is all for show.

Reality Show Behind-The-Scenes Magic

At the end of the day, ultimately no one should feel too surprised by these revelations. People have grown to understand that reality TV is often spun and portrayed the way the producers want it to be. There is nothing new to that. And as long as the show you watched and it held your interest and entertained you, it did its job.

