This Underrated Herbal Tea Can Help Curb Inflammation And Keep Blood Sugar In Check

There’s no question that a cup of tea is like a hug in a mug. Full of warm, cozy vibes. And yet, is it a cup of good health? Whatever brew you choose, it’s bound to give you a few health benefits. As an example, research suggests that green tea improves cardiovascular health, while white tea lowers the risk of cancer and supports oral health.

On the other hand, herbal teas are caffeine-free and often referred to as calming teas. Several types of herbal brews are available, such as chamomile, peppermint, and ginger, among others, each carrying unique benefits.

Recently, one herbal tea, in particular, has attracted attention thanks to its remarkable health-enhancing properties: Nettle tea. Put the kettle on, as we explore why this natural elixir has so many tea lovers swooning.

What Is Nettle Tea?

Nettle tea is a herbal tea made from the leaves and roots of the perennial flowering plant known as stinging nettle, or Urtica dioica. It is native to North America, Europe, and Asia. As well as consuming nettle plants for their medicinal properties, or applying it to the skin, it is customary to infuse the plant in hot water to make tea. Though its name doesn’t sound very inviting, this tea is said to be a powerful health tonic.

According to a study published in the journal Molecules in 2018, nettle plants are a rich source of natural compounds. In addition, researchers found that “all parts of the nettle have antioxidant, antimicrobial, and pro-health capabilities.“

Likewise, a study published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2015 also found that nettle plants contain a powerhouse of natural compounds. Nevertheless, they noted the compounds have a wide range of pharmacological effects, including anti-inflammatory properties and protection against cardiovascular disease.

While most teas on the market offer either one or two health benefits, nettle tea stands out with an ever-growing list. Besides powering antioxidant activity into overdrive, Nettle can also help tame blood sugar levels.

As per a study published in Clinical Laboratory in 2013, nettle could also improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetics.

Surely, you’re now ready to brew a cup of Nettle tea! Prepare to relax, soothe, and reenergize your body, mind, and soul. First, let’s look at some of these tea-riffic Nettle blends.

Best Nettle Teas Sips

FGO Organic Nettle Leaf

Among Amazon shoppers, the Nettle Tea from FGO is number one for a reason. Light and mellow, reviewers have described this tea as having worked wonders in curing seasonal allergies, promoting hair growth, and reducing fatigue.

One reviewer shared, “I feel the best I’ve felt in a very long time.” While another said, “Amazing product! It helps in hair re-growth and makes your hair shinier and healthier.”

The Republic of Tea Organic Nettle SUPERHERB Herbal Tea

Nettle tea is mellow and pleasant, but those seeking to balance out the tea’s earthy notes may prefer The Republic of Tea Organic Nettle SUPERHERB Herbal Tea. Furthermore, it combines organic peppermint and organic vanilla flavors with nettle leaves for a unique taste.

Reviews have highlighted its ability to aid in allergies while also praising its delicious taste. One reviewer wrote, “I bought this for my sister who has severe allergies and nonstop sinus infections. She said she felt relief immediately.”

