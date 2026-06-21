Major Cable News Anchor Reveals Pregnancy

CNN anchor Abby Phillip has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcus Richardson.

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Phillip, 37, shared the news publicly in May, revealing that the couple will welcome a baby boy later this year. The veteran journalist, who anchors CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, is already the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, Naomi. According to PEOPLE, with whom they first shared the news, the family expects the new arrival in October.

“We are overjoyed to be expanding our family,” Phillip told the outlet. “Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year.”

“Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” she explained. “In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting in their journey.”

“The process was challenging to manage, both emotionally and physically, but I’m thrilled to say we arrived at a beautiful place.”

Friends, Family, And Fans Congratulate Abby Phillips

The announcement drew congratulations from colleagues, friends, and viewers. Public figures and fellow media personalities responded with supportive messages on social media after Phillip shared the news.

Her Instagram announcement included more of a personal statement about her trust in God and His timing.

“Throughout this process, I’ve really learned the power of trusting in God’s timing,” she wrote. “It can be so hard when so want something so much— but you want it on your schedule. Yet, everything happens for a reason. And I’m grateful that God chose this moment to answer our prayers.”

“Every chapter in this motherhood journey has taught me that I can do so much more than I ever imagined— this one is no exception.”

Phillip and Richardson married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Naomi Angelina Richardson, in August 2021. Over the years, Phillip has occasionally spoken about balancing motherhood with the demands of a high-profile journalism career.