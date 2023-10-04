Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Figure In Matching Pinstripe Bra And Pants

It’s getting steamy in here! Model Heidi Klum shows off her stunning figure while behind the scenes on her latest project, Germany’s Next Top Model.

Klum, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video posing in a chic pinstripe bra and pants. The vertical stripes on the model’s top and bottoms accentuated her figure and showed off her rocking physique. You better work!

Klum, Victoria Secret’s first-ever German Angel, casually modeled in front of a white distressed brick wall. She completed her outfit with a dazzling silver chain necklace, white pointed heels, and red manicured nails.

In the caption, Klum declared she was working on Germany’s Next Top Model, otherwise known as GNTM.

Later in the day, Klum snapped an elevator selfie with the filming crew of GNTM.

Klum captioned the picture, “Elevator Selfi at 2.30am 🎥🎬 after a most amazing GNTM Looooooooong Filming day …….with my other family @rankinarchive @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair #Stefan❤️”

In the selfie, Klum smiled while the filming crew posed around her. While the model was still wearing her pinstripe pants, she opted to throw on a matching blazer to spice up the look. Klum tucked a simple clutch under her arm and held what appeared to be a shopping bag.

Earlier in the week, the model revealed that auditions for the highly anticipated new season of GNTM were underway. The show’s American counterpart, America’s Next Top Model, was released in 2003, with the series ending in 2018. ANTM was a concept originally introduced by model Tyra Banks.

Heidi’s Family Reunion

After wrapping up this season’s filming of America’s Got Talent, Klum traveled back to Germany to spend time with her family. For fans, this meant rare footage of Klum with her mother, Erna Klum.

In the video, Heidi walked side by side with her mother outside. They smiled, showing off their striking resemblance to each other.

Heidi wore a comfortable long-sleeved shirt with retro-inspired oversized glasses, while her mother opted for a classier black blouse and cheetah print jacket. What an adorable mother-daughter duo!

Hopefully, Heidi’s matching pinstripe set is one of many gorgeous looks we’ll get a glimpse of during the newest season of GNTM.