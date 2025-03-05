heidi-klum-is-a-vision-in-white-oscars-party-dress

Heidi Klum raised heart rates at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party on Sunday, rocking a white gown with a neckline so daring it deserves its own Golden statue.

The 51-year-old veteran model rocked a dazzling white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

Heidi Klum attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

She finished her striking ensemble with a feather-trimmed cape, sparkling diamond jewelry, and a pair of glittering heels.

Meanwhile, America’s Got Talent pal Sofia Vergara, 52, shared a sizzling snap of herself alongside Klum on Instagram. “Party people,” the actress captioned the photo dump of the swanky party, kicking off the series with the middle-aged hotties lounging on a red couch together.

Klum also shared a candid moment with her pal at the Oscars party. In the clip, Vergara nearly danced right out of her low-cut dress as she lit up the dance floor with Klum, beaming and busting moves like no one’s business.

Of course, fans loved the candid moment between the dancing duo.

“You two are so gorgeous and amazing!!!!!” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “Wow, what a pair,” another fan added.

Heidi Klum Flaunted an Entirely Different Look at Another Oscars Party

Meanwhile, Klum stole the spotlight at the annual Chanel pre-Oscars party on Saturday night, stunning in an elegant little black dress. She stunned in a form-fitting strapless gown, featuring a dramatic plunging asymmetrical neckline that extended to her navel.

The stunning bodice was paired with a daring thigh-high slit, showcasing the model’s toned legs. Klum completed the look with sleek black open-toed mules and kept her accessories minimal, wearing a statement diamond ring on her right hand and a smaller one on her left.

Her long blond hair was styled in smooth, straight layers, paired with camera-ready makeup featuring a smoky eye and a subtle nude lip.

Needless to say, she shared multiple posts showcasing the gown on Instagram.

Klum transformed the sprawling lawn of her estate into a glamorous runway, showcasing her look for the swanky event. Barefoot and radiant, she strolled gracefully across the grass to “Daydream” performed by the Gunter Kallmann Choir.

Klum also proved she could mix glamour with fun. She showed off her designer gown while bouncing on a trampoline like a fashionista daredevil.

“Happy Oscars!” she shouted while bouncing in the air. “It’s an Oscar warmup!” she added gleefully.

Onlookers were amazed at how well the gown held up while Klum tumbled on the trampoline.

“How good is that double sided tape!” one onlooker marveled. “Dang that dress is glued on! You are so fun + beautiful!” a second fan added.

“I wish I could trust men as much as Heidi is trusting her dress…” yet another bemused fan quipped.