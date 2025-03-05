Sofía Vergara’s Lace-Front Dress Turns Heads at Oscars Party

Sofia Vergara may have skipped the 2025 Oscars ceremony, but she stole the spotlight at an after-party in a daring outfit that flaunted her signature curves.

At Vanity Fair‘s after-party following the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, Vergara wowed in a strapless pale seafoam green bodycon dress that highlighted her impossibly perfect figure. The design included X-shaped cutouts running from top to bottom, providing a stylish way to show a little skin while keeping the outfit elegant and creating a trendy lace-up look.

Sofía Vergara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Vergara kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit speak for itself. The Modern Family star skipped a necklace and opted for silver stud earrings and bright turquoise rings, which added a pop of color to her outfit. She styled her hair long and sleek with a timeless middle part, adding an elegant touch to the look.

The 52-year-old actress proudly showcased the dress on Instagram, sharing multiple posts with her 35 million followers.

Of course, Vergara’s rushed to the comments to lavish praise on the star’s latest red carpet offering.

“I forgot what I was doing,” one dazed onlooker wrote. “Princess, you are the true epitome of goddess,” another fan gushed. “Perfect Hourglass figure,” a third admirer of the female form declared.

Sofía Vergara’s Shared More Snapshots From Inside the Swanky Party

Other snapshots from the night show Vergara rubbing elbows with A-listers like Heidi Klum, Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, and Sydney Sweeney. Vergara also posed for a picture alongside multibillionaire Jeff Bezos and his current flame, journalist Lauren Sánchez.

In a separate post, Vergara rubbed elbows with actress Michelle Rodriguez, Ferrari film producer Mohammed Al Turki, and model Alessandra Ambrosio, sharing a moment with the star-studded trio.

Meanwhile, per IMDb, the actress won’t be showing off her curves in her upcoming project. Up next for Vergara is Koati: Animated Series, the follow-up to the 2021 animated film where she voiced the character Zaina. Reports say the series is currently in production.